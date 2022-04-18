S'pore-registered electric vehicle allegedly seen stealing electricity from M'sia kiosk

A Singapore-registered electric vehicle was seen allegedly stealing electricity from a Malaysia petrol kiosk's fast charging station.

A photo of the incident was reported by paultan.org, also known as Malaysia's number one source for automotive news.

Singaporean EV stealing electricity at a Malaysian pay per use EV charger, is anyone surprised 🤣https://t.co/NMODU96Xez — Paul Tan (@paultantk) April 18, 2022

The alleged theft took place at a Shell petrol kiosk in Tangkak Lay-By, Johor, which houses the first Shell Recharge high performance charging point in Malaysia, about 180km from Singapore.

The charging point boasts a 80 kW DC fast charger featuring two CCS Type 2 connectors.

The electric vehicle seen utilising the charging point was a Singapore-registered BYD T3 electric van.

How charging point works

As seen in the photo, the BYD van was parked outside of the designated lot.

For paying customers, the raised barrier in the lot is lowered to allow the vehicle to park properly.

Shell Recharge is a paid service accessible via the ParkEasy app.

The use of the charger itself does not require payment, as it does not require any authentication, but the use of the lot does.

According to paultan.org, costs for charging comprises a RM4 (S$1.27) confirmation fee and RM20 (S$6.36) for every five minutes of charging for the first 25 minutes, and RM20 for every five minute block thereafter.

This works out to RM240 (S$76.31) an hour without factoring in the confirmation fee.

In Singapore, vehicles are charged according to kWh.

Plausible-sounding explanation?

Although not mentioned in paultan.org, the Singapore-registered BYD van could have been paying to charge the vehicle, just that the raised barrier was faulty.

Previously, Singapore-registered cars in Malaysia caused unhappiness after they were seen pumping Ron95 petrol, which is a subsidised grade of petrol reserved for locals there.

Top photo via paultan.org