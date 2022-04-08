M'sia police: S'poreans can be arrested, stopped from exiting M'sia due to outstanding traffic violations

Singaporeans heading to Malaysia, take note: You are to settle any outstanding summons chalked up across the Causeway, or risk getting arrested, detained overnight, and charged in court in Malaysia.

According to Malaysia's Berita Harian, Singaporean traffic offenders who have outstanding summons in Malaysia or summons that have progressed to an arrest warrant status can be respectively stopped from exiting the borders or detained.

More than 100,000 Singaporean drivers with unsettled summons

And the number of Singaporeans with outstanding summons is not small.

There were 108,757 summons involving Singaporeans that have yet to be settled, out of the 143,427 handed down since 2016.

This was revealed by Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Mat Kasim Karim, in a statement.

"If the traffic offender has a summons with the status of an arrest warrant, the police will arrest the traffic offender and charge him in court immediately,” he was quoted as saying.

"If charged on the same day, the traffic offender will be arrested if they cannot produce a Malaysian bailer, before being charged the next day."

Most common offence committed by Singaporeans: Driving over speed limit

Malaysia's Sinar Harian also reported that the most common traffic offence committed by Singaporeans was driving past the speed limit, according to Mat Kasim.

Other common offences in Malaysia committed by Singaporeans included cutting queues, ignoring traffic signs, and not wearing helmets.

