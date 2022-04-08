Back

M'sia police: S'poreans can be arrested, stopped from exiting M'sia due to outstanding traffic violations

Malaysia clamping down on Singaporean drivers.

Belmont Lay | April 08, 2022, 03:47 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans heading to Malaysia, take note: You are to settle any outstanding summons chalked up across the Causeway, or risk getting arrested, detained overnight, and charged in court in Malaysia.

According to Malaysia's Berita Harian, Singaporean traffic offenders who have outstanding summons in Malaysia or summons that have progressed to an arrest warrant status can be respectively stopped from exiting the borders or detained.

More than 100,000 Singaporean drivers with unsettled summons

And the number of Singaporeans with outstanding summons is not small.

There were 108,757 summons involving Singaporeans that have yet to be settled, out of the 143,427 handed down since 2016.

This was revealed by Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Mat Kasim Karim, in a statement.

"If the traffic offender has a summons with the status of an arrest warrant, the police will arrest the traffic offender and charge him in court immediately,” he was quoted as saying.

"If charged on the same day, the traffic offender will be arrested if they cannot produce a Malaysian bailer, before being charged the next day."

Most common offence committed by Singaporeans: Driving over speed limit

Malaysia's Sinar Harian also reported that the most common traffic offence committed by Singaporeans was driving past the speed limit, according to Mat Kasim.

Other common offences in Malaysia committed by Singaporeans included cutting queues, ignoring traffic signs, and not wearing helmets.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

M'sia man bows to wife at airport as he left for S'pore 1.5 years ago & didn't know she was pregnant

He wanted to show his wife gratitude.

April 08, 2022, 03:27 AM

Express coach tickets from S'pore to Genting, KL & Malacca now available for purchase

I'm not excited, you're excited.

April 07, 2022, 10:15 PM

Colugo's surprise appearance in Tanglin Halt HDB estate excites children who join Acres in rescue effort

The co-CEO of Acres also took the time to patiently answer all the burning questions from the young residents.

April 07, 2022, 10:07 PM

Police arrest 2 men, aged 20 & 21, for attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two perpetrators knew the two male victims.

April 07, 2022, 08:00 PM

Grey crowned crane near MacRitchie is a 'licensed' pet, had escaped from house

The endangered animal requires a special license.

April 07, 2022, 06:37 PM

How can you, a S’porean adult, balance what you need with what you can afford when it comes to insurance

Adulting and forging financial responsibility can be hard. We try to help.

April 07, 2022, 06:03 PM

Limited edition Japanese sweet potato Potong now available in S'pore

Sweet pota-tong.

April 07, 2022, 05:52 PM

Man on holiday with family strips naked & kneels down abruptly at Genting hotel lobby

The man works as a shop assistant and was reportedly under immense pressure from work.

April 07, 2022, 04:19 PM

2 years since CB, S'pore in much better shape but far from out of the woods: PM Lee

2 years.

April 07, 2022, 04:18 PM

Shanghai local govt reverses decision to separate & isolate Covid-positive children from parents after public outcry

Shanghai reported 19,982 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 7.

April 07, 2022, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.