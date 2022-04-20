S'pore Army cookhouse serves up plant-based burgers for Earth Day

As part of its efforts to be more sustainable and to commemorate Earth Day which falls on Apr. 22, the Singapore Army served up plant-based meals to its soldiers.

The "Ultimate Brunch" burger

Sharing details in a Facebook post on Apr. 18, the Singapore Army said it had been working on various campaigns that align with Singapore's efforts to be more sustainable.

Calling it the "Ultimate Brunch", the Army said the plant-based meals served to soldiers were part of its efforts to tackle food sustainability in its camps.

And here's what that meal looked like:

Here's a closer-up cross-section of that plant burger:

The Army said the "meat" patty in the burger was manufactured locally and was made of 100 per cent soybean and pea protein.

"Rich in fibre and other nutrients, they provide several health benefits too!", read the post.

The Army also shared photos of the soldiers lining up and digging into their plant-based meals.

The post was also accompanied by photos of the Army's efforts to reduce food waste.

It also encouraged soldiers to take and consume only what they need.

Other (meatier) army meals

All photos via Singapore Army/FB