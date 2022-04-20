Back

S'pore Army cookhouse serves up plant-based burgers for Earth Day

Very rich in fibre.

Low Jia Ying | April 20, 2022, 05:44 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As part of its efforts to be more sustainable and to commemorate Earth Day which falls on Apr. 22, the Singapore Army served up plant-based meals to its soldiers.

The "Ultimate Brunch" burger

Sharing details in a Facebook post on Apr. 18, the Singapore Army said it had been working on various campaigns that align with Singapore's efforts to be more sustainable.

Calling it the "Ultimate Brunch", the Army said the plant-based meals served to soldiers were part of its efforts to tackle food sustainability in its camps.

And here's what that meal looked like:

Here's a closer-up cross-section of that plant burger:

The Army said the "meat" patty in the burger was manufactured locally and was made of 100 per cent soybean and pea protein.

"Rich in fibre and other nutrients, they provide several health benefits too!", read the post.

The Army also shared photos of the soldiers lining up and digging into their plant-based meals.

The post was also accompanied by photos of the Army's efforts to reduce food waste.

It also encouraged soldiers to take and consume only what they need.

Other (meatier) army meals

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via Singapore Army/FB

After going through divorce, paralysis, & losing a child, Chinese woman, 34, finally finds true love with her best friend's son

Heartwarming story.

April 20, 2022, 04:26 PM

Marina Bay Sands is 2nd most Instagrammable hotel in the world

It has been featured in over 1.8 million Instagram posts in 2022.

April 20, 2022, 04:18 PM

SafeEntry makcik seen at Pasir Ris hawker centre with no chair 'not required to stand all day': NEA

NEA also said that the lady "is aware that short breaks can be taken".

April 20, 2022, 03:55 PM

Woman who had affair with psychiatrist now suing him for prescribing her 'addictive' pills

The two had an affair for 1.5 years until she discovered some unsavoury text messages on his phone while on holiday in 2018.

April 20, 2022, 03:53 PM

5 more S'pore law grads cheated in 2020 Bar exams, 11 in total

Culture of cheating?

April 20, 2022, 03:45 PM

Another video shows Sheng Siong staff left trolley unattended before it rolled down travelator

The trolley was not left in a stationary position.

April 20, 2022, 03:26 PM

Chinese doctor & nurse get married in hospital as they were too busy to take leave

They didn't even change out of their scrubs.

April 20, 2022, 02:12 PM

Mandopop singer Della Ding to hold live concert in S'pore on May 20, 2022

Tickets start at S$88.

April 20, 2022, 02:00 PM

Bukit Batok clinic staff 'reprimanded' & put on leave of absence after dispute with customer

Video clips showing the dispute were circulated on Apr. 18.

April 20, 2022, 11:52 AM

Police raids in Geylang uncover illegal massage parlours, gambling: 26 men, 11 women, aged 24-79, being investigated

Geylang is healing.

April 20, 2022, 11:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.