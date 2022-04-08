Back

SIA cancels April 11 flights between S'pore & Shanghai as Chinese city undergoes lockdown

Cancelled.

Belmont Lay | April 08, 2022, 02:37 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled two flights between Singapore and Shanghai that are set to depart on April 11.

The airline said in a Facebook post on April 8 that flights SQ830 and SQ833 will not proceed due to “operational constraints as a result of the regulatory lockdown measures in Shanghai”.

It added: “SIA would like to extend our sincere apologies to the affected customers. We are reaching out to them to offer all necessary assistance and to minimise the inconvenience caused by this disruption.”

CNA reported that an SIA spokesperson attributed a shortage of manpower required to support operations at Shanghai Pudong International Airport as a result of the lockdown measures as the operational constraints.

As of 10:50am on April 8, the SIA website had stopped accepting bookings for the route between Singapore and Shanghai.

Background

On March 27, Shanghai announced that it would lock down the city in two stages after it reported a new daily record for asymptomatic infections.

The lockdown was to carry out Covid-19 testing over a nine-day period.

The city of 26 million people recorded more than 20,000 Covid=-19 cases on April 6.

Top photo via Unsplash

