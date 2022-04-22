Back

Free shuttle buses to JB customs from 2 JB Sentral locations until Apr. 30

FYI for those planning a short trip across the border.

Fiona Tan | April 22, 2022, 03:25 PM

There is a free shuttle bus service ferrying travellers from two Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral locations to Johor Bahru customs.

Free shuttle bus service will run until Apr. 30

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the free shuttle bus service in a Facebook post on Apr. 21.

He said travellers can board the bus from Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Jim Quee and alight at the drop-off point at Johor Bahru Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, which is also known as CIQ building.

The bus service will run at 10-minute intervals, and this will be ramped up during peak hours and on public holidays.

According to Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor, which plans and facilitates Johor's public transportation, the bus service will be available daily from 10am to 12am.

Image from Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor/Facebook.

Minimise congestion

Onn Hafiz said a task force, comprising various departments and agencies, was organised to address the congestion seen at the pedestrian bridge from JB Sentral towards the BSI building.

According to him, the congestion was due to ongoing repair works for the escalators in the area, which he expects to be completed in the middle of June 2022.

Additionally, there are also a limited number of buses moving in and out of BSI, and some bus operators are only starting from May 1 onwards.

Onn Hafiz said these bus operators are facing some difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The task force decided to offer the free shuttle bus service after a meeting on Apr. 21.

This will allow travellers to reach JB customs, without having to go through the JB Sentral - BSI pedestrian bridge.

"I hope that with the steps taken by this government it can reduce congestion in JB Sentral and BSI and be able to provide comfort to consumers," said Onn Hafiz.

You can read Onn Hafiz's Facebook post below:

Things to do across the border

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor/Facebook and from Prop Social website

