Shanghai residents call out for supplies from balconies, drone promptly reminds them to not sing

Shanghai is currently under lockdown.

The measures imposed by the local government have been rather intense amid the country's continued pursuit of the "zero-Covid" strategy, affecting almost every resident living in Shanghai. For instance, residents were not allowed to leave their homes unless for testing, despite complaints of a lack of food supplies.

According to media reports, authorities have "scrambled" to distribute rations to residents as supplies run short.

It is in this challenging situation that residents at the town of Jiuting in Shanghai's Songjiang district called out from balconies for supplies.

A Weibo post shows what appears to be the result of this noise.

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

According to a translation by Alice Su of The Economist:

“Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.”

The drone announcement also said such moves can "increase the risk of spreading the virus".

Chinese netizens angry at harsh Covid-19 measures

Commenters on the Weibo post expressed their anger at the government's drone announcement, saying the residents were calling out for supplies, not singing.

Several also complained that tight lockdown measures had prevented resources from being sent into the area, and that despite calling the local authorities every day, they had received zero response.

