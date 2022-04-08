Back

600 flats in 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 blocks part of SERS project, residents to move to Ang Mo Kio Drive

Part of the Government's efforts to renew Singapore's housing.

Andrew Koay | April 08, 2022, 01:21 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four Housing Development Board (HDB) blocks in Ang Mo Kio will be part of the latest round of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) announced on Apr. 7, 2022.

According to HDB, over 600 households from Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 will be affected.

Under the scheme, the flat owners will be invited to purchase new flats at subsidised prices at Ang Mo Kio Drive.

In addition, prices for the 1,065 units at Ang Mo Kio Drive — due to be completed in the third quarter of 2027 — have been frozen, with SERS flat owners having the first pickings before surplus flats are released to the public.

Artist's impression of the replacement site at Ang Mo Kio Drive. Artist's impression of the replacement site at Ang Mo Kio Drive. Image from HDB

The effort to renew the 43-year-old Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 blocks was the first announcement of a SERS project in nearly four years.

Blocks 81 to 83 MacPherson Lane was previously announced as a SERS project in May 2018.

Key collection for replacement site in Q3 2027

Under a timeline posted to HDB's website, flat owners from the affected blocks on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 will attend SERS sharing sessions later this month, before having their flats undergo valuation in the second or third quarter of this year.

Image from HDB

Further down the line, they will be asked to make their rehousing choice in the first half of 2023, with key collection for Ang Mo Kio Drive estimated to start as early as the final quarter of 2027.

Flat owners will be compensated for the market value of their flat at the time of the SERS announcement along with the stamp and legal fees for buying an equivalent flat and a S$10,000 removal allowance.

Image from HDB

Those who choose to relocate to the replacement site at Ang Mo Kio Drive will may be eligible for a SERS grant of up to S$30,000.

They can also take out a housing loan from HDB for the purchase of their replacement flat.

Can select flats with neighbours and relatives

As part of HDB's efforts to preserve community ties, neighbours and relatives can select replacement flats at Ang Mo Kio Drive together under the Joint Selection Scheme -- up to six households may request to jointly select flats.

Map of where the replacement site will be. Image from HDB

HDB will also engage residents in shaping the new living environment, with the precinct's name and the use of certain spaces to be decided on collectively.

Those who do not wish to move to Ang Mo Kio Drive can apply for a flat elsewhere with their SERS rehousing benefits under the build-to-order or sale of balance flats exercise.

They could also sell or transfer their flats along with the SERS rehousing benefits.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Google Maps

Up to 7 public holiday long weekends in S'pore in 2023

Wew.

April 08, 2022, 12:39 PM

Participants at Temenggong's free art workshop prove S'poreans are really creative

These workshops are conducted in support of WWF-Singapore's Tiger Trail 2022.

April 08, 2022, 12:28 PM

4-year-old pet dog in Kuala Lumpur dies by electrocution during walk on wet ground

An electrical leakage was later identified in the park.

April 08, 2022, 11:01 AM

S'pore food delivery rider earns S$8,511 in March 2022 doing GrabFood, foodpanda & Deliveroo for 31 days

No rest day though.

April 08, 2022, 06:15 AM

M'sia police: S'poreans can be arrested, stopped from exiting M'sia due to outstanding traffic violations

Malaysia clamping down on Singaporean drivers.

April 08, 2022, 03:47 AM

M'sia man prostrates in airport in gratitude as he left for S'pore 1.5 years ago & didn't know wife was pregnant

He wanted to show his wife gratitude.

April 08, 2022, 03:27 AM

Express coach tickets from S'pore to Genting, KL & Malacca now available for purchase

I'm not excited, you're excited.

April 07, 2022, 10:15 PM

Colugo's surprise appearance in Tanglin Halt HDB estate excites children who join Acres in rescue effort

The co-CEO of Acres also took the time to patiently answer all the burning questions from the young residents.

April 07, 2022, 10:07 PM

Police arrest 2 men, aged 20 & 21, for attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two perpetrators knew the two male victims.

April 07, 2022, 08:00 PM

Grey crowned crane near MacRitchie is a 'licensed' pet, had escaped from house

The endangered animal requires a special license.

April 07, 2022, 06:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.