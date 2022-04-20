Woman who had affair with psychiatrist now suing him for prescribing her 'addictive' pills

A woman in Singapore is suing her ex-lover and psychiatrist for negligence, after he allegedly prescribed her "addictive" drugs without registering her as his patient, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The woman, Serene Tiong, had an affair with the doctor, Chan Herng Nieng, for one and a half years until they broke up in 2018.

Allegedly prescribed Xanax and Trazodone to her

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), Tiong claimed that over the course of their relationship, Chan had prescribed Xanax and Trazodone to her to treat her anxiety.

Chan was a senior consultant psychiatrist at the Singapore General Hospital at the time. He is now a psychiatrist in private practice.

Tiong alleged that Chan had given her the "highly addictive" pills negligently as he did not ensure that she would not become addicted to them, ST reported.

Tiong said she became addicted to Xanax, an antidepressant drug, and suffered side effects such as drowsiness and aggression.

She also claimed she needed counselling and psychiatric treatment after getting addicted to the drug, SMDN reported.

She further alleged that Chan had prescribed the pills in his own name, and then gave her the pills to take, without registering her as a patient at his hospital.

Tiong also accused Chan of not taking treatment notes, cutting off her supply to the drugs after they broke up, and not referring her to another doctor.

Tiong broke up with Chan in 2018 after she discovered some racy text messages on his mobile phone.

The text messages were sent to Chan's surgeon friend, Julian Ong Kian Peng. In the messages, both men boasted about their sexual exploits, with Chan mentioning that he enjoyed having sex with married women.

Seeking S$180,000 in damages

SMDN reported that Tiong is seeking S$180,000 in damages from Chan.

The case opened in the High Court on Apr. 19, and will be heard over eight days.

Tiong asserted that Chan was negligent in his obligations as a doctor to a patient.

Chan, in defence, said that he only gave Tiong a small amount of Xanax to help with her anxiety; this was done out of his concern for her as a lover, not as a doctor, reported ST.

Tiong also said that Chan had caused her psychiatric harm after as he allegedly misled her to believe that he would be in a long-term and exclusive sexual relationship with her.

According to her lawyer, Tiong suffered a "spectacular mental and emotional breakdown" after discovering the text messages between Ong and Chan.

Chan's lawyer, on the other hand, maintained that Tiong's suit was actually the result of a quarrel between the former lovers. She also claimed that Tiong was determined to "destroy" Chan, said ST.

Chan's lawyer also said that Chan had told Tiong that he had no intention of settling down with her, and did not commit to a long-term or exclusive relationship.

Not the first legal battle

Tiong's lawyer also told the court that Chan was given a five-month suspension by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) in February after receiving Tiong's complaint, according to SMDN.

Chan has filed to appeal the suspension.

This is not the first time Tiong and Chan have been embroiled in a legal battle.

After discovering the text messages in 2018, Tiong lodged a complaint to the SMC that Chan and Ong had allegedly taken advantage of vulnerable women for sex, according to ST.

Tiong also emailed the complaint to other doctors, prompting Ong to sue Tiong for defamation.

Though a district court initially dismissed Ong's suit in April 2020, Ong's appeal to the High Court was successful, and he was awarded damages and costs for court proceedings, according to ST.

Top photo via Serene Tiong/FB and Singhealth