Boy, 17, who threw tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, sent to hospital after being beaten with ladle

A customer who was seen arguing with a hawker was eventually taken to hospital following an altercation between the two parties.

According to a police statement given to Stomp, a 17-year-old youth was conscious when conveyed to hospital, while a 51-year-old man is assisting the police in investigations.

The police added that they had been alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 455 Sengkang West Avenue at about 5.50pm.

How did the customer end up in hospital?

According to a video uploaded on Facebook, the hawker was seen engaging a customer in a black shirt in a conversation, which appeared progressively heated.

The customer then flipped a tray across the counter, sending utensils flying.

The hawker snatched his ladle and stepped out of the stall to confront the customer, and repeatedly hit the customer over the head with the ladle.

As the video has no sound, it is uncertain what the pair were arguing about and how the dispute started.

Another video of the incident's aftermath showed a woman, who appears to be the customer's mother, confronting the hawker about hitting her son, and claiming that she would be calling the police.

Viewers of the videos have slammed the youth and the woman for being unruly despite being in the wrong.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More details about the aftermath of the fight:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via Denne Chong FB