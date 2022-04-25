Back

Boy, 17, who threw tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, sent to hospital after being beaten with ladle

Police are investigating the incident.

Matthias Ang | April 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A customer who was seen arguing with a hawker was eventually taken to hospital following an altercation between the two parties.

According to a police statement given to Stomp, a 17-year-old youth was conscious when conveyed to hospital, while a 51-year-old man is assisting the police in investigations.

The police added that they had been alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 455 Sengkang West Avenue at about 5.50pm.

How did the customer end up in hospital?

According to a video uploaded on Facebook, the hawker was seen engaging a customer in a black shirt in a conversation, which appeared progressively heated.

The customer then flipped a tray across the counter, sending utensils flying.

The hawker snatched his ladle and stepped out of the stall to confront the customer, and repeatedly hit the customer over the head with the ladle.

As the video has no sound, it is uncertain what the pair were arguing about and how the dispute started.

Another video of the incident's aftermath showed a woman, who appears to be the customer's mother, confronting the hawker about hitting her son, and claiming that she would be calling the police.

Viewers of the videos have slammed the youth and the woman for being unruly despite being in the wrong.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More details about the aftermath of the fight:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via Denne Chong FB

1,600 new HDB flats to be launched in 3 years' time between Farrer Park & Little India MRT stations

Near many nice supper places too.

April 25, 2022, 02:48 PM

Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president for next 5 years

His second presidential term.

April 25, 2022, 01:55 PM

Young man throws tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, hawker hits him repeatedly with ladle

You get what you give.

April 25, 2022, 12:15 PM

Chinese migrant worker moved to S'pore without knowing English, now speaks fluent Tamil & has loyal customers at flower shop in Little India

Multilingual.

April 25, 2022, 12:12 PM

CNB arrests 4 people aged 61-67 at Serangoon Road, seizes 735g of heroin & 254g of meth worth S$90,000

The total amount of drugs seized is enough to feed nearly 500 abusers.

April 25, 2022, 11:37 AM

Comment: When exactly will PM Lee pass the baton to Lawrence Wong? We look at past examples.

Whether running an Olympic race or running a country, the timing of passing the baton is very important.

April 25, 2022, 09:59 AM

At 40, I hit rock bottom. I turned my life around, climbed 6 mountains & found my purpose.

Startup founder Joel Chang reflects on pushing his mind & body to the limit & how it led him to discover his purpose in sustainability.

April 25, 2022, 09:44 AM

People in S'pore bid farewell to TraceTogether otter, will be seeing it less often from April 26

Hope to see the otter used in other apps and places.

April 25, 2022, 04:09 AM

6 best moments at Star Awards 2022 if you didn't sit through the 3-hour show

All the juicy moments.

April 25, 2022, 02:24 AM

Veteran actor Brandon Wong, 50, finally wins 'Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes' award after 27 years

Congrats!

April 25, 2022, 01:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.