Some SCDF frontliners & enforcement officers to wear body cameras

Selected Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) frontliners and enforcement officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWCs) from Apr. 15.

A pilot to use the cameras, which are worn on the uniform or personal protective equipment, was first introduced to SCDF officers in 2015 to study the devices' utility for operations, according to an SCDF press release.

A BWC trial conducted for SCDF paramedics from February 2019 to February 2020 found that the recordings proved useful for after-action performance reviews and post-incident investigations.

Improve performance and ensure accountability

As part of this next phase in SCDF's use of BWCs, the cameras will be worn by fire and rescue specialists, paramedics, hazardous materials specialists, and inspection and enforcement officers (for Fire Safety and Hazardous Materials).

The recorded footage will be used for coaching and training purposes to help improve SCDF officers' performance.

SCDF stated that the BWCs will also ensure "greater accountability and transparency during interactions between SCDF officers and the public", such as by deterring potential abuse of officers by members of the public.

BWCs can even livestream footage to SCDF’s Operations Centre in the future, which will "enhance SCDF's situational awareness".

This will also allow for "timelier and more informed decision-making, and improve overall incident management."

Strict controls for usage of BWCs

Strict controls and protocols have been implemented to manage the deployment of BWCs to safeguard the collection, storage and use of the recorded data, SCDF stated.

Playback of footage is disabled on the BWC, and only authorised personnel can download and view the footage.

Any access to the data will be logged to enable audit checks, and the data will be encrypted for added security.

Additionally, SCDF ensures that the data is deleted after 90 days from the date of recording unless there is justification to retain it, such as to assist in investigations or for operational reviews.

Any officer who misuses the BWC or recorded data will be dealt with severely.

Top photo from SCDF