Crystal-looking art installations light up S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre's roof garden as part of upcoming festival

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) will be holding its signature event, Cultural Extravaganza, for the fifth time from May 13 to June 19.

The building's roof garden will host a publicly accessible art installation, one of four free exhibitions as part of this yearly festival.

Public art installation at roof garden

The free exhibit, named Funderland, has three parts.

One part of the Funderland exhibition can be found on SCCC's roof garden, which celebrates the Year of the Tiger.

The light displays at the rooftop garden are shaped like undulating mountains, which reveal tiger silhouettes when viewed from an angle at a distance.

The "tigers" will respond with a roar if you get close enough.

Each of the three displays feature a different tiger species, inspired by famous tiger paintings.

When the exhibition is completed, visitors will also be encouraged to discover the veiled tigers in the concourse and on the facade of the SCCC building .

From May 13 to Oct. 31, the entire Funderland exhibition will be open from 10am to 8pm daily.

Other free exhibitions

Visitors can also expect over 20 art installations and works by local artists with interactive elements like augmented reality (AR) at the Mythology RELooked exhibition starting May 13.

Treasures of the Clans is an art exhibition showcasing over 80 paintings and calligraphy works from various clans in Singapore, created by renowned artists like Lim Tze Peng and Xu Beihong, from June 3.

From May 27, a multi-modal exhibition about isolation during Covid-19 titled Poetic Pandemic will bring together original music, calligraphy and literature.

Cultural Extravaganza 2022

"Through this festival, we hope to represent the distinctiveness of our local Chinese culture through the creativity of our local arts and cultural groups in Singapore," said SCCC CEO Low Sze Wee at the media conference on Apr. 11.

The festival will feature 14 digital and on-site programmes over 38 days, ranging from musicals, concerts, interactive exhibitions and dance productions.

The theme of this year's Cultural Extravaganza is "Crossovers", presenting various genres that explore the intersections of cultures, art forms and generations.

One such performance is Butterfly Lovers, a dance production by Bhaskar's Arts Academy which re-interprets the classic Chinese tale through a fusion of Chinese and Indian classical dance.

Cultural Extravaganza 2022 offers both free and ticketed programmes, which can be found on the event's microsite.

PAssion Card, NTUC, Safra, HomeTeamNS and meRewards members can enjoy a 20 per cent discount for ticketed events.

Top image by Kow Zi Shan.