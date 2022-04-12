SBS driver rushes out of bus to save young girl in middle of Marina Boulevard Rd

One kindhearted bus driver in Singapore sprang into action after seeing a small child wandering around in the middle of a busy road.

Spotted young girl on the road

The bus driver in question was Ong Shi Chuin.

Ong had been driving Service 400 along Marina Boulevard back on Jan. 16, and at the time, the bus had stopped at a pedestrian crossing.

He then spotted a young girl walking onto the five-lane road, barefoot and "oblivious" to the fact that she might be in danger.

According to SBS Transit, she appeared to be around four years old.

Realising that the traffic light would turn green soon, Ong dashed out of the bus to retrieve the girl.

He picked her up and carried her on board the bus, where she was soon reunited with her frantic parents.

Apparently, the girl had meandered away from a nearby playground and towards the bustling roads.

Ong shared that his only thought upon catching sight of the lost child was that she was in danger.

SBS Transit praised Ong for his quick thinking and called him a "hero" in their post.

Top photo from SBS Transit / FB