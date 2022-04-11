Rooster & mynah eat cockroaches like champions in Pasir Ris estate

Most of us resort to insecticides or fumigation to eliminate cockroaches.

But the pest control mechanism in one part of Pasir Ris estate are animals comprising a white rooster and mynah that keep the pests in control.

Buffet for pest control

On Apr. 8 at around 12:30pm, TikTok user @madamguntz took a video of this curious sight at Block 509 Pasir Ris Street 52.

The first few frames of the video showed the large number of creepy crawlies on the walls and pavement with the caption, "Cockroach infestation at my estate.”

Then, a white rooster struts into the frame, with the caption, "Pest control arrives".

The bird speeds up its gait upon catching sight of potential prey.

With two solid pecks, the cockroach is devoured and the caption now reads, "It's a buffet".

The rooster continued feasting for a bit before making its exit as the words "Full already?!" appeared on the screen.

"Back up pest control" subsequently appeared in the form of a mynah that was seen making a beeline for the shutters and picking up a cockroach with its beak before flying off with it.

Speaking to Mothership, @madamguntz revealed that the scene occurred after fumigation, which explained the sheer number of cockroaches.

She typically only spots two to three cockroaches at the void deck on her way home, she added.

The cockroach carcasses were cleared after the fumigation.

According to @madamguntz, the rooster lives in the neighbourhood but she hasn't seen it since, believing that it was loitering somewhere else.

It was "very satisfying" to watch the rooster and mynah eat the cockroaches, she shared.

Might be due to fumigation

A number of netizens tried guessing where the housing estate was located and @madamguntz confirmed it was in Pasir Ris.

Some netizens also said that the sheer number of cockroaches most likely stemmed from recent fumigation of the area.

Amongst them, a few have expressed their fear that the chicken might be poisoned if the cockroaches have indeed been exposed to fumigation chemicals.

Someone pointed out that animals such as roosters should not be banished from residential estates as they can be useful.

Top images via @madamguntz on TikTok.