Buy a fine gold replica S$10,000 S'pore note from S$175

The Singapore Mint's April 2022 Catalogue collection has some exciting offerings.

Here they are:

Following the S$10,000 Orchid & Bird Series Banknote replicas last year, The Singapore Mint has put out the Singapore S$10,000 Ship & Portrait Fine Gold and Silver Banknote replicas.

The gold version will set you back S$178 (S$175 if you're a member), and the silver version will cost S$58 (S$56 for members).

The S$10,000 Ship Series banknote was first issued on Aug. 21, 1989, while the S$10,000 note from the Portrait Series was issued on Sep. 9, 1999.

Singapore has stopped issuing S$10,000 notes since 2014.

The S$10,000 Banknote replicas have 2,000 pieces for the 1gm 999 Fine Gold replica and 5,000 pieces for the 8gm 999 Fine Silver replica.

Other collectibles include the "Auspicious Koi Coin".

You can check out the April offerings here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Singapore Mint