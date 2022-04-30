Vladimir Putin accepts Jokowi's invitation to attend G20 summit in Bali, Ukraine's Zelensky also invited

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be making an appearance at the G20 summit in Bali.

His Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, said that Russia's president, had in conversation, confirmed his attendance, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

"President Putin extended thanks for the invitation to the G20 summit and he said he will attend," said Joko, more commonly known as Jokowi.

However, Nikkei Asia subsequently cited a Kremlin spokesperson as saying that Russia had not decided if Putin would be attending in person or virtually.

Jokowi refuses to revoke Russia's invitation

Jokowi has also extended an invitation to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky; Ukraine is not part of G20.

On Twitter, Zelensky said he appreciated the invitation.

Had talks with President 🇮🇩 @jokowi. Thanked for the support of 🇺🇦 sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed. Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 27, 2022

Bloomberg reported that Ukraine's invitation to the G20 summit in Bali came after the United States and its allies pressed Indonesia to include the besieged nation.

The U.S. is among the nations that are in favour of Russia's permanent removal from the G20.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Indonesia — which holds the G20 presidency this year — has been unwilling to revoke Russia's invitation to the summit.

US expressed opposition to Putin attending G20

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration does not think Putin should take part in the G20 summit.

"The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20," she said.

"We've conveyed our view that we don't think they should be a part of it publicly and privately as well", she added.

"I would like to emphasise that Indonesia would like to unite the G20," said Jokowi.

"There should be no division. Peace and stability are keys to the recovery and the development of the world’s economy", he added.

Top image via Matthew Stockman/Getty Images and via President Joko Widodo/Facebook