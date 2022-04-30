Back

Vladimir Putin accepts Jokowi's invitation to attend G20 summit in Bali, Ukraine's Zelensky also invited

The U.S. and its allies have pushed for Russia to be permanently removed from the G20.

Andrew Koay | April 30, 2022, 01:46 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be making an appearance at the G20 summit in Bali.

His Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, said that Russia's president, had in conversation, confirmed his attendance, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

"President Putin extended thanks for the invitation to the G20 summit and he said he will attend," said Joko, more commonly known as Jokowi.

However, Nikkei Asia subsequently cited a Kremlin spokesperson as saying that Russia had not decided if Putin would be attending in person or virtually.

Jokowi refuses to revoke Russia's invitation

Jokowi has also extended an invitation to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky; Ukraine is not part of G20.

On Twitter, Zelensky said he appreciated the invitation.

Bloomberg reported that Ukraine's invitation to the G20 summit in Bali came after the United States and its allies pressed Indonesia to include the besieged nation.

The U.S. is among the nations that are in favour of Russia's permanent removal from the G20.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Indonesia — which holds the G20 presidency this year — has been unwilling to revoke Russia's invitation to the summit.

US expressed opposition to Putin attending G20

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration does not think Putin should take part in the G20 summit.

"The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20," she said.

"We've conveyed our view that we don't think they should be a part of it publicly and privately as well", she added.

"I would like to emphasise that Indonesia would like to unite the G20," said Jokowi.

"There should be no division. Peace and stability are keys to the recovery and the development of the world’s economy", he added.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Matthew Stockman/Getty Images and via President Joko Widodo/Facebook

S'pore Police investigates COP case involving WP's Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap by engaging relevant individuals

The Leader of the Opposition is accused of lying during the Committee of Privileges proceedings regarding Raeesah Khan.

April 30, 2022, 01:20 PM

First half of May will continue to be warm & wet with thundery showers on most days

On some rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may drop to a low of around 23°C.

April 30, 2022, 01:07 PM

I watched my first local drama in 13 years & this is how it went

Like SG Rediscovers, but with TV.

April 30, 2022, 12:02 PM

NTUC to cushion impact of rising costs & support younger workers with new youth task force

The task force will engage 10,000 young workers who are 25 years old and below.

April 30, 2022, 11:58 AM

Josephine Teo & Low Thia Khiang receive NUS FASS alumni award for service to faculty, uni, & nation

"Their passion, perseverance and pursuit of excellence serve as an inspiration to current and future generations of FASS students," said NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye.

April 30, 2022, 11:10 AM

Are your groceries getting smaller because of shrinkflation? Here's how you can beat it.

If you’ve ever paused to wonder whether that tub of ice cream or bag of potato chips you usually purchase is smaller than before, it may not necessarily be a figment of your imagination.

April 30, 2022, 08:23 AM

S'pore allows self-service buffets from April 30, 2022

Buffets are healing.

April 30, 2022, 04:00 AM

SIA stewardess hugs & consoles jilted girl on 18-hour flight from S'pore to New York

Going above and beyond (pun intended).

April 29, 2022, 07:28 PM

S'pore Primary 2 assessment book recalled for using pentagram to teach Chinese words for 'shape'

The symbol does have triangles, a circle, and a pentagon.

April 29, 2022, 06:48 PM

Hong Kong man, 25, arrested after being seen dragging lover's dead body along street

He was seen dragging the body and a police report was lodged by a passer-by.

April 29, 2022, 06:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.