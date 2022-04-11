Back

Beer made of NEWater, NEWBrew, on sale for S$4.50 a can from Apr. 12

Available in packs of three.

Zi Shan Kow | April 11, 2022, 12:13 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

National water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz has launched a craft beer made of NEWater, Singapore’s reclaimed water.

Named NEWBrew, the beer will go on sale from Apr. 12.

95 per cent NEWater

NEWBrew is made of 95 per cent NEWater, according to The Straits Times.

The brew is a tropical blonde ale with a “smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste”, said Brewerkz.

Ingredients include premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra, Calypso hops and kveik, a highly-sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.

"A high-quality beer needs high-quality water, and NEWBrew reinforces the fact that NEWater is perfectly clean and safe for drinking, and can be used to make a great tasting beer," said PUB.

S$4.50 per can

NEWBrew will be commercially available from Apr. 12 until end-July, reported CNA.

It can be purchased at FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets, as well as on online platforms and via Brewerkz's restaurants and e-store, while stocks last.

The craft beer will be available in packs of three, each priced at S$4.50.

Each can has a different design, featuring three “iconic local water landmarks” that contribute to Singapore’s water sustainability efforts: Marina Barrage, MacRitchie Reservoir and Singapore River.

The launch was held in conjunction with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a water conference held from Apr. 17 to 21.

NEWBrew made its debut at SIWW 2018 and will be served for the second time at this year's conference.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PUB, the National Water Agency (@pubsingapore)

A related water thing

Top image by Brewerkz.

F1 S'pore Grand Prix tickets on sale from Apr. 13, 2022

Tickets from S$38.

April 11, 2022, 01:58 PM

Jacinda Arden to visit S'pore in April, will meet with PM Lee & 'make a call' on President Halimah

Trade mission.

April 11, 2022, 12:45 PM

M'sian tried to smuggle 2 live snakes, 3.8m & 4.8m long, into S'pore

It is an offence to import certain species of animals without a permit.

April 11, 2022, 12:24 PM

Defining Ukraine war as democracies vs autocracies puts China in 'wrong camp' & 'makes things more difficult': PM Lee

PM Lee suggested that the conflict could've been defined as one about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

April 11, 2022, 12:09 PM

French citizens in S'pore queue all the way to Botanic Gardens MRT to vote in presidential election

Very organised.

April 11, 2022, 12:06 PM

ION Orchard takeaway kiosk does mala chicken & truffle mushroom dumplings from S$5.90

A quick snack.

April 11, 2022, 12:03 PM

3-hour queue to go from JB to S'pore on Sunday night

People mountain people sea.

April 11, 2022, 11:28 AM

Motorised wheelchair food delivery does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way

As fast as public bus, if not faster.

April 11, 2022, 03:45 AM

Some 20 food delivery riders show up at Braddell Heights landed property

The deliveries were made to embarrass one occupant in the household.

April 11, 2022, 03:13 AM

Woman in S'pore suffers multiple injuries after colliding with cyclist while exiting condo

She is seeking justice for what happened.

April 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.