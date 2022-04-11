Beer made of NEWater, NEWBrew, on sale for S$4.50 a can from Apr. 12

National water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz has launched a craft beer made of NEWater, Singapore’s reclaimed water.

Named NEWBrew, the beer will go on sale from Apr. 12.

95 per cent NEWater

NEWBrew is made of 95 per cent NEWater, according to The Straits Times.

The brew is a tropical blonde ale with a “smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste”, said Brewerkz.

Ingredients include premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra, Calypso hops and kveik, a highly-sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.

"A high-quality beer needs high-quality water, and NEWBrew reinforces the fact that NEWater is perfectly clean and safe for drinking, and can be used to make a great tasting beer," said PUB.

S$4.50 per can

NEWBrew will be commercially available from Apr. 12 until end-July, reported CNA.

It can be purchased at FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets, as well as on online platforms and via Brewerkz's restaurants and e-store, while stocks last.

The craft beer will be available in packs of three, each priced at S$4.50.

Each can has a different design, featuring three “iconic local water landmarks” that contribute to Singapore’s water sustainability efforts: Marina Barrage, MacRitchie Reservoir and Singapore River.

The launch was held in conjunction with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a water conference held from Apr. 17 to 21.

NEWBrew made its debut at SIWW 2018 and will be served for the second time at this year's conference.

Top image by Brewerkz.