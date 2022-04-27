Back

Man, 39, dies after prime mover parked in Yishun rolls over him

Rest in peace.

Andrew Koay | April 27, 2022, 06:45 PM

A man in Yishun was killed on Apr. 27 morning when the prime mover he was driving rolled over him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Shanmugam Jothi, 39, was believed to be returning to the vehicle — parked a block near 15 Yishun Industrial Street 1 — because he realised that he had forgotten to engage its parking brake.

Unfortunately, the vehicle, which was parked on an incline, moved forward and crushed the Indian national.

The incident was caught on camera by a company located at a nearby industrial building.

Images from the scene showed that Shanmugan's body was covered with a cloth, while the prime mover appeared to have rolled from one end of the parking lot to the other.

A man named Huang, a manager at the logistics company that employed Shanmugam, told Shin Min that the 39-year-old had driven the vehicle to the Yishun location to pick up a load of goods.

The deceased man had worked for the logistics company for the past seven years.

Arrangements are being made with Shanmugam's family back in India.

According to the Chinese daily, police confirmed they were notified at 8.09am of a fatal accident involving a prime mover at the industrial building.

A 39-year-old male driver was found lying motionless on the ground, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigations are underway.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

