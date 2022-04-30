Back

S'pore Police investigates COP case involving WP's Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap by engaging relevant individuals

The Leader of the Opposition is accused of lying during the Committee of Privileges proceedings regarding Raeesah Khan.

Andrew Koay | April 30, 2022, 01:20 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's police have said they will begin engaging individuals relevant to an investigation into Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and vice-chairman Faisal Manap.

The pair were referred to the public prosecutor following accusations of lying and contempt during the Committee of Privileges (COP) proceedings regarding Raeesah Khan's conduct.

The public prosecutor, in turn, referred the matter to the police.

According to The Straits Times, police released a statement on Apr. 29 giving an update on their investigations into whether Singh and Faisal had indeed committed offences.

"The police have been going through the evidence provided by Parliament and will now be engaging persons relevant to the case as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed," read the statement.

Background

Singh was accused of lying under affirmation in the COP's report, which was presented to Parliament on Feb. 10, 2022.

The COP had been conducting its own investigation into the lie told, and subsequently maintained, by Raeesah over several 2021 Parliamentary sittings.

In its concluding report, the committee posited that Singh was the "operating brain" behind Raeesah's decision not to clarify her lie of accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

Faisal, on the other hand, is accused of contempt of Parliament following his refusal to answer questions put to him by the COP during its proceedings.

Responding to the COP's report, Singh — who also serves as Singapore's Leader of the Opposition — said that he completely rejected its findings.

"At no time did I instruct Miss Khan to hide the truth," he said during the February 2022 sitting of Parliament.

Singh also expressed his intention to cooperate with the public prosecutor to clear his name.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via gov.sg on YouTube

S'pore 2nd in world for being most influenced by China: Taiwan research institute

After Cambodia.

April 30, 2022, 06:58 PM

'Completely unacceptable': Shanmugam on trainee lawyers who cheated during Bar exam

He said that questions on the matter will also be raised in Parliament.

April 30, 2022, 06:49 PM

All 18 complaints of foreign vehicles pumping Ron95 came from Johor: M'sia authorities

Cough, fyi Singapore registered vehicles, cough cough.

April 30, 2022, 05:10 PM

PAP launches new mental health initiative with emotional video featuring Chan Chun Sing, Sun Xueling, & Wan Rizal

"Let's be a voice of encouragement to each other. Let us build each other up," said Sun.

April 30, 2022, 04:54 PM

Police warn of fake online news articles of PM Lee endorsing crypto investments

The police said that these articles are usually paid online advertisements disguised as legitimate news articles.

April 30, 2022, 04:35 PM

S'pore hires more foreigners, mostly work permit holders in construction sector, as borders reopen

MOM expects non-resident employment to continue to recover and alleviate some of the tightness in the labour market.

April 30, 2022, 02:29 PM

Vladimir Putin accepts Jokowi's invitation to attend G20 summit in Bali, Ukraine's Zelensky also invited

The U.S. and its allies have pushed for Russia to be permanently removed from the G20.

April 30, 2022, 01:46 PM

First half of May will continue to be warm & wet with thundery showers on most days

On some rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may drop to a low of around 23°C.

April 30, 2022, 01:07 PM

I watched my first local drama in 13 years & this is how it went

Like SG Rediscovers, but with TV.

April 30, 2022, 12:02 PM

NTUC to cushion impact of rising costs & support younger workers with new youth task force

The task force will engage 10,000 young workers who are 25 years old and below.

April 30, 2022, 11:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.