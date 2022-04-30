S'pore Police investigates COP case involving WP's Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap by engaging relevant individuals

Singapore's police have said they will begin engaging individuals relevant to an investigation into Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and vice-chairman Faisal Manap.

The pair were referred to the public prosecutor following accusations of lying and contempt during the Committee of Privileges (COP) proceedings regarding Raeesah Khan's conduct.

The public prosecutor, in turn, referred the matter to the police.

According to The Straits Times, police released a statement on Apr. 29 giving an update on their investigations into whether Singh and Faisal had indeed committed offences.

"The police have been going through the evidence provided by Parliament and will now be engaging persons relevant to the case as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed," read the statement.

Background

Singh was accused of lying under affirmation in the COP's report, which was presented to Parliament on Feb. 10, 2022.

The COP had been conducting its own investigation into the lie told, and subsequently maintained, by Raeesah over several 2021 Parliamentary sittings.

In its concluding report, the committee posited that Singh was the "operating brain" behind Raeesah's decision not to clarify her lie of accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

Faisal, on the other hand, is accused of contempt of Parliament following his refusal to answer questions put to him by the COP during its proceedings.

Responding to the COP's report, Singh — who also serves as Singapore's Leader of the Opposition — said that he completely rejected its findings.

"At no time did I instruct Miss Khan to hide the truth," he said during the February 2022 sitting of Parliament.

Singh also expressed his intention to cooperate with the public prosecutor to clear his name.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via gov.sg on YouTube