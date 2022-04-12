S'pore PMA user publicly accused of being able-bodied responds with pic of service injury card as proof

A personal mobility aid user in Singapore was trailed and photographed on the streets using the three-wheeled device to deliver food and accused of being an able-bodied man masquerading as a person with a disability.

In response, the PMA user came out to publicly refute the accusation by releasing his service injury card, which is usually issued by the Ministry of Defence for individuals who sustained injuries while in service of the nation.

Original accusation

The original accusation was put up on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on April 11.

The post originally said: "Able-bodied using modified PMA and keep shaking his legs while waiting for traffic light..."

It added: "Younger then me and can run faster then me.. wanna ride wheelchair?"

It has since been taken down, but photos and a video put up were compiled by another Facebook page.

They showed him seated and shaking his leg while riding on the device, and then standing upright subsequently while handling food.

Proof of injury

As proof that not all disabilities and injuries are visible, the person accused of malingering to use the PMA provided a photo of his service injury card.

The photo of the service injury card was put up by the Facebook page that compiled the photos of the man discreetly taken by the complainant.

According to the card, the first name of the man was revealed as Bryon.

His injuries were listed as a non-healing fracture of the fibula, as well as a ligament injury of his left ankle and laxity of right ankle.

The service injury card is issued by Mindef to provide the injured person with fully subsidised medical benefits at government or restructured hospitals and polyclinics.

They are for those who sustained injury due to service, as per the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) website.

