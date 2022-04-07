Back

2 years since CB, S'pore in much better shape but far from out of the woods: PM Lee

2 years.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 07, 2022, 04:18 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote a Facebook post on Apr. 7 about the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

In it, PM Lee took note of Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

He pointed out how Singapore entered a Circuit Breaker two years ago today (April 7). And just how drastic that decision was:

"Shops and businesses were closed, many employees shifted to working remotely, while schools implemented full home-based learning. Our streets fell silent. It was a time of disruptive change. Major sectors ground to a halt, and our economy took a hit."

PM Lee praised Singaporeans for remaining "united and resilient" in a tough situation.

"Neighbours brought food and groceries to those unable to do so themselves. Volunteers organised themselves to help the vulnerable. The government rolled out comprehensive financial support measures to save livelihoods and businesses."

Lee acknowledged essential healthcare and essential workers who "bore the brunt of the load, to keep our society functioning".

And while Singapore is in much better shape:

"Most of us are vaccinated and boostered. Many have gotten the virus and recovered from it, raising our population immunity. We have established safe management measures that can be dialed up or down as needed.

As a society, we are also acting safely and responsibly. Despite our relaxed mask-wearing rules, I’m glad to see most Singaporeans have cautiously chosen to keep their masks on outdoors."

PM Lee was quick to emphasise that Singapore is "far from being out of the woods".

Specifically, he pointed to Singapore's healthcare system, which is still facing a heavy load. And the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly during this period.

"As we adjust to the new normal, do continue exercising social and personal responsibility, such as by testing ourselves if we feel unwell, and abiding by prevailing SMMs. Let’s continue marching forward to get through this pandemic together."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from PM Lee's Facebook

Shanghai local govt reverses decision to separate & isolate Covid-positive children from parents after public outcry

Shanghai reported 19,928 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 7.

April 07, 2022, 04:02 PM

Omicron XE may reach M'sia within a month: M'sian epidemiologist

However, there is no evidence yet on the severity of the new variant.

April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

S'pore man claims his motorcycle brakes got cut off while he shopped in JB mall

He left his motorcycle in the parking lot of the shopping mall.

April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

Tan See Leng sets up S$1 million endowment under late father's name to support women in STEM

Tan also spoke at length about the government's efforts in supporting this endeavour.

April 07, 2022, 02:26 PM

Ikhsan Fandi scores 4 goals in 11 minutes for Thai club BG Pathum

Man's on fire.

April 07, 2022, 01:15 PM

M'sian police looking for S'pore-registered gold BMW filmed driving recklessly

Drive.

April 07, 2022, 12:54 PM

People are smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes in biscuit stick snack boxes: ICA

Stick.

April 07, 2022, 12:26 PM

Gender bias deeply embedded in social practices, but education & technology are driving change: Ong Ye Kung

Ong called on men to be more supportive to women, and to see themselves as "equal partners" in society.

April 07, 2022, 11:55 AM

10 Johor Bahru cafes to check out on your next weekend trip across the Causeway

Mostly Western and/or fusion food.

April 07, 2022, 11:00 AM

Some Kinder Surprise chocolates recalled due to possible salmonella presence: S’pore Food Agency

Oh no.

April 07, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.