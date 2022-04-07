2 years since CB, S'pore in much better shape but far from out of the woods: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote a Facebook post on Apr. 7 about the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

In it, PM Lee took note of Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

He pointed out how Singapore entered a Circuit Breaker two years ago today (April 7). And just how drastic that decision was:

"Shops and businesses were closed, many employees shifted to working remotely, while schools implemented full home-based learning. Our streets fell silent. It was a time of disruptive change. Major sectors ground to a halt, and our economy took a hit."

PM Lee praised Singaporeans for remaining "united and resilient" in a tough situation.

"Neighbours brought food and groceries to those unable to do so themselves. Volunteers organised themselves to help the vulnerable. The government rolled out comprehensive financial support measures to save livelihoods and businesses."

Lee acknowledged essential healthcare and essential workers who "bore the brunt of the load, to keep our society functioning".

And while Singapore is in much better shape:

"Most of us are vaccinated and boostered. Many have gotten the virus and recovered from it, raising our population immunity. We have established safe management measures that can be dialed up or down as needed. As a society, we are also acting safely and responsibly. Despite our relaxed mask-wearing rules, I’m glad to see most Singaporeans have cautiously chosen to keep their masks on outdoors."

PM Lee was quick to emphasise that Singapore is "far from being out of the woods".

Specifically, he pointed to Singapore's healthcare system, which is still facing a heavy load. And the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly during this period.

"As we adjust to the new normal, do continue exercising social and personal responsibility, such as by testing ourselves if we feel unwell, and abiding by prevailing SMMs. Let’s continue marching forward to get through this pandemic together."

Image from PM Lee's Facebook