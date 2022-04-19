Pine Garden S'pore now makes passport cakes in case you can't renew yours in time

If you have a friend who can't get their passport renewed in time, here's one way to remind them about it:

This custom passport cake (pun intended) is one of the latest designs from local bakery Pine Garden, after a customer ordered it for a birthday.

What you're actually looking at is a 1kg brownie that costs S$88 nett, a spokesperson from Pine Garden told Mothership.

You can also select other cake flavours for the "passport", but that will result in a thicker "book" (i.e. taller cake) at 3 to 3.5 inches.

While it's not a bad thing per se, it might just look a little less realistic.

Therefore, brownies are preferable as it can be maintained at 1.5 inches for the design, the spokesperson explained.

Since it's a custom design, the cake is available indefinitely, but will require a lead time of three days for order fulfilment.

You can reach the bakery at [email protected] or 6457 6159 to place your order.

Commercial use of State Crest prohibited

However, you might also have noticed that the design involves the National Coat of Arms, which symbolises Singapore’s status as a "self-governing and independent" state.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) website also states that the crest is not allowed to be use for commercial purposes, including in any product design that will be sold.

Top image via The Pine Garden's Facebook page