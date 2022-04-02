Pet dog escapes from crate while boarding plane at S'pore Changi Airport, owner seeking information

Oreo, a black Singapore Special dog, has been reported missing since April 1 after it escaped while being transported onboard a Singapore Airlines plane at Changi Airport.

Oreo's owner, Peixuan Sng, last detected its AirTag collar at 8:21pm between the airside and the tarmac at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

Sng was only notified by the boarding gate crew about the incident at 8:45pm, when she was about to board her flight to Los Angeles International Airport. Oreo was supposed to travel with Sng's other dog, Toffee, but it escaped from its crate.

Mixed communications

Sng was initially assured that both her dogs were aboard the aeroplane and she proceeded to board. However, as the plane was being taxied to the runway, it was ordered to turn back to the boarding gate due to a baggage discrepancy.

"After five to 10 minutes, 2 SATS staff came on board to tell me Oreo was not on the plane, and I had to choose to either fly or get off the plane with Toffee to search for her," Sng said to Mothership.

A public appeal

She chose to disembark and was greeted by several other SATS staff who were there to assist her.

They brought Sng over to the "Lost and Found" area and both the Changi Airport and SATS staff worked together to find Oreo. However, it was to no avail.

Sng subsequently posted a public plea for help on several Facebook pages — including Dogs of Singapore — around midnight with the hope that someone saw Oreo around the area.

All help appreciated

She has been working with the Changi Wildlife team today (April 2) to locate Oreo. Sng received constant updates from them as the search continued throughout the day. The SATS team has also lodged a lost baggage case and will update its call centre of any new developments.

"(I) have been working with the Changi Wildlife team today to search areas and they have been so helpful. But it's a massive space and I can't enter the zone to search for Oreo, so it's challenging," explained Sng.

If you or anyone you know has information on Oreo's whereabouts, please contact Sng via direct message on her Instagram account (@oreoandtoffee).

