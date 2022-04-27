SCDF rescues 3 people trapped in lift between 2nd & 4th floor at Junction 10

Three people were stuck in a lift at Junction 10 on Tuesday (Apr. 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they received a call for assistance at No. 1 Woodlands Road at about 5:10pm that day.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a lift was found stuck between the second and fourth floor, with three people trapped inside.

Power could not be restored to the lift.

Thus, the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were activated for the rescue operation.

Pulleys and ropes rescue system

The DART rescuers set up a rescue system of pulleys and ropes on the fourth floor.

Two rescuers subsequently rappelled down the lift shaft, gaining access into the lift through an access hatch.

Each trapped person was secured in a rescue harness before being brought out of the lift using a ladder.

A power ascender, which is a specialised portable battery-operated device, was then used to raise each of the trapped persons to safety.

After they were rescued, an SCDF ambulance crew assessed the three persons for injuries.

All three refused conveyance to the hospital, SCDF said.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.