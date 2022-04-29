Sweet & savoury 2-tier high tea set at Pazzion Cafe Takashimaya, S$19.50++ per pax

Another relatively affordable high tea option is now in town.

Launched at Pazzion Cafe in Takashimaya, the two-tier set costs S$39++ for two, and comes with both sweet and savoury items, such as scones, cheesecake, macarons, finger sandwiches, and T2 tea.

It's actually a Mother's Day menu, but the cafe hasn't explicitly said you're only allowed to dine in with your birth giver, we guess.

Here are the items you'll find in the set:

Savoury:

Egg Sandwich

Salmon Mousse Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

Sweets and Bakes:

Canelé

Macaron

Burnt Cheesecake

Raisin Scone

Valrhona Chocolate Tart

Spring Onion and Bacon Scone

T2 tea flavours:

English Breakfast

Peach

Earl Grey

Peppermint

For the weekends leading up to Mother's Day, the set is going at 15 per cent off, which makes it S$33.15 for two.

These dates are Apr. 29 - May 1, and May 6 - 8.

If you can bring yourself to do it, saying "“I love Mummy” to any Pazzion staff member will get you an "exclusive mystery gift".

Other than high tea, there's also a full-blown menu consisting of brunch, mains, and desserts.

If Pazzion sounds familiar, yes, it's the same brand that also sells bags and shoes, and the cafe is integrated with a retail space.

Pazzion Cafe

Address: Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Rd, #B1-39/40, Singapore 238872

Opening Hours

Monday - Thursday, 10am to 9pm

Friday, 10am to 10pm

Saturday, 9:30am to 10pm

Sunday, 9:30am to 9.30pm

Top image via Pazzion Cafe/Facebook