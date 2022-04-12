Back

Pastel-themed cafe in Potong Pasir has pretty artisanal teacakes from S$6.90

Rise and shine.

Janelle Pang | April 12, 2022, 02:30 PM

Tucked beneath an HDB block in Potong Pasir is Rise, an Instagram-worthy pastel-themed cafe.

Just a two-minute walk away from Potong Pasir MRT station, The bakehouse specialises in artisanal teacakes which are freshly baked in-house daily.

Pretty in pink

The quaint cafe can sit 20 pax at any one time.

However, according to Rise, seating is limited due to current safe distancing measures.

Photo from @folksatrise on Instagram

Adopting a Scandinavian theme, its interior mostly has wooden furnishings.

Photo from @folksatrise on Instagram

Menu

Brown Butter waffles

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rise (@folksatrise)

One of their signatures is their brown butter waffles, which are crispy yet soft on the inside.

Prices start from S$6.

Artisanal baked goods

Photo from @folksatrise on Instagram

Rise is well known for its baked goods but they also specialise in artisanal teacakes.

Prices of the teacakes range from S$6.90 to S$7.20.

Check them out below:

Yuzu Lemon Teacake (S$6.90)

Photo from @elainexploreats on Instagram

Strawberry Cheesecake Teacake (S$7.20)

Photo from @elainexploreats on Instagram

Raspberry Lychee Rose Teacake (S$7.20)

Photo from Rise

They also sell other flavours including:

  • Apple Crumble Pie

  • Black Sesame

  • Trio Cheese Kimchi

  • Gula Melaka Coconut

You can find the full menu here:

Photo from Rise

Rise

Address: 148 Potong Pasir Ave 1 #01-53, Singapore 350148

Opening hours:

Mondays, Wednesdays to Sundays: 10am to 6pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am -9pm.

Closed on Tuesdays.

Top image from Rise

