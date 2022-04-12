Pastel-themed cafe in Potong Pasir has pretty artisanal teacakes from S$6.90

Tucked beneath an HDB block in Potong Pasir is Rise, an Instagram-worthy pastel-themed cafe.

Just a two-minute walk away from Potong Pasir MRT station, The bakehouse specialises in artisanal teacakes which are freshly baked in-house daily.

Pretty in pink

The quaint cafe can sit 20 pax at any one time.

However, according to Rise, seating is limited due to current safe distancing measures.

Adopting a Scandinavian theme, its interior mostly has wooden furnishings.

Menu

Brown Butter waffles

One of their signatures is their brown butter waffles, which are crispy yet soft on the inside.

Prices start from S$6.

Artisanal baked goods

Rise is well known for its baked goods but they also specialise in artisanal teacakes.

Prices of the teacakes range from S$6.90 to S$7.20.

Check them out below:

Yuzu Lemon Teacake (S$6.90)

Strawberry Cheesecake Teacake (S$7.20)

Raspberry Lychee Rose Teacake (S$7.20)

They also sell other flavours including:

Apple Crumble Pie

Black Sesame

Trio Cheese Kimchi

Gula Melaka Coconut

You can find the full menu here:

Rise

Address: 148 Potong Pasir Ave 1 #01-53, Singapore 350148

Opening hours:

Mondays, Wednesdays to Sundays: 10am to 6pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am -9pm.

Closed on Tuesdays.

Top image from Rise