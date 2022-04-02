Back

Paris stunned by snowfall in April, a week after temperatures hit highs of 20°C

The unexpected cold snap is due to an Arctic air mass over Western Europe.

Ashley Tan | April 02, 2022, 06:54 PM

People in Paris were shocked to wake up to heavy snowfall and a blanket of white outdoors on the first day of April.

For the benefit of those who don't live in temperate countries, the winter season typically ends around mid-March, which made the sudden flurry of snow all the more surprising.

Sudden snowfall

Numerous videos of the phenomenon were posted to Twitter, with some adding the disclaimer that it was not an April Fool's joke.

One person shared on Mar. 31 that it was so cold that hailstones were dropping from the sky.

While others lamented about the abrupt chilly weather.

Sharp change in temperatures

National weather service Météo France stated that the snowfall was "sufficiently notable to disrupt traffic and certain economic activities" and "uncommon at this time of year", reported The Connexion.

The unexpected cold snap is due to an Arctic air mass over Western Europe.

According to Accuweather, this is the first snowfall recorded at the Paris Orly Airport in a year, since Feb. 10, 2021.

A Paris resident and founder of an environmental technology company, Romain Lacombe, told Accuweather that "what’s impressive is the speed at which the weather turned, rather than the snow itself".

Lacombe shared that just last weekend, the city was seeing "summer conditions".

Over the past week, Paris experienced temperature highs of 20°C, but the mercury has since dropped to a high of 2°C and a low of 0°C today (Apr. 2).

"With the warmer conditions these past few weeks, some of the trees and flowers have started blooming already and may be killed by [this] freeze wave," Lacombe added.

Temperatures are expected to improve slowly as the Arctic air mass gradually shifts away, an AccuWeather Meteorologist, Alyssa Smithmyer, said.

However, the milder temperatures are likely to be accompanied by rain showers.

Spring snow is not unprecedented — in 2016, Paris saw snow on Apr. 27, and it has also seen snow as late as May in the past.

Meanwhile in Singapore...

Top photo from MeteoredUK / Twitter and LinaAgabani / Twitter

