Sentosa to have indoor electric go-kart circuit, mini golf course & 2 new beach clubs at Palawan Beach

Shangri-La Group announced plans to develop a standalone lifestyle and entertainment precinct located on Sentosa on Apr. 4.

Palawan Sands will feature several new leisure activities, including an electric go-kart circuit, two beach clubs and a mini-golf course.

Electric go-kart

Palawan Sands will be home to HyperDrive, a first-of-its-kind gamified electric go-kart circuit.

The circuit is an indoor three-level racetrack enhanced with light and sound effects.

With an element of virtual gaming, players will be able to collect bonuses such as "weapons" to sabotage their competitors or "boosts" to turbo-charge their race, said Shangri-La Group.

Family beach club

The new family beach club will feature a sandcastle-themed water play zone and cabanas for lounging.

Here is an artist impression of how it would look like:

Terraced beach club

Located at the far end of Palawan Sands, a new terraced beach club +Twelve will offer unblocked views of the beach, sea and sunset.

There will be 12 terraced private cabanas, each equipped with their own private pool.

A main pool is also located next to the swim-up bar.

Other attractions

A brand new all-ages 18-hole mini-golf course, UltraGolf, will be part of Palawan Sands when it opens in the second quarter of 2023.

Another one of its attractions is HydroDash, Singapore’s first floating aqua park which opened in July 2020.

Top images by Shangri-La Group.