Over 160 fashion & lifestyle brands at Boutique Fairs S'pore from Apr. 22 - 24, 2022

The Boutique Fairs Singapore will return to the F1 Pit Building from Apr. 22 to 24, 2022.

The Spring Summer 2022 edition of the fair is set to return after a two-year hiatus.

Over 160 brands

The fair will include over 160 independent, design-led brands consisting of:

Women's fashion

Men's fashion

Accessories

Childrenswear and toys

Furniture and home decor

Beauty and lifestyle

Food and drinks

Vendors include local designers like AKINN, LINGWU and Marilyn Tan Jewellery.

Shoppers can also expect brands like Quintessential, Rocket Eyewear, Ashley & Co and Shiva Designs Bespoke.

And then there are newer brands to look forward to like EASTNOMADS, Kai, Eliana Timekeeper and Mr Square.

There will also be curated experiences, like live shoemaking demonstrations and live typewritten poetry sessions.

You can find the full list of vendors here.

S$5 per entry

In line with safe management measures, it will be a ticketed event with allotted four-hour sessions across the event's three days.

Each ticket costs S$5 and can be purchased online or upon entry.

However, shoppers are encouraged to purchase the tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Boutique Fairs Singapore

1 Republic Boulevard Singapore 038975

Opening hours:

Apr. 22-23: 10am to 9pm

Apr. 24: 10am to 6pm

