Health Minister Ong Ye Kung calls out fake images of him endorsing medical products

Ong Ye Kung has taken to Facebook to call out doctored images showing him supposedly endorsing certain medical products in his capacity as health minister.

His post on April 26 said he was alerted to the photos by many members of the public.

He wrote: "Please be careful and not fall prey to such fake advertising."

He also wrote: "These are all fake. As a practice, MOH officials and political appointees do not endorse any medical products. MOH is working with Facebook (Singapore) to remove the misleading and unauthorised posts."

What doctored photos showed

At least two separate doctored photos showed Ong supposedly endorsing two different products.

Original:

One of the original photos was taken in 2019.

Ong was posing with the late Oon Chiew Seng, a prominent doctor and one of Singapore's first gynaecologists and obstetricians.

Oon was receiving the NUS Medicine Alumnus of the Year Award from Ong, who was then-education minister.

Doctored:

The doctored image showed Ong and Oon holding a bottle of medication.

The claim posted together with the doctored image said: "I can finally see the light again!...Thanks for OYK's recommendation, it only took 30 days to cure my presbyopia."

Presbyopia is a condition associated with ageing, where the eyes gradually lose the ability to focus on nearby objects.

Presbyopia usually becomes noticeable from early to mid-40s and continues to worsen until around age 65.

Original:

The other original photo was only recently taken in March 2022.

Ong was posing with Malaysia’s health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Doctored:

The doctored image showed the two health ministers holding an envelop-like object with Chinese characters on it.

The claim made on the doctored image said: "Cure 'lumbar spondylopathy' with miraculous effect."

Spondylopathy is the disease of the vertebrae or of the spinal column.

Top photos via Facebook & Ong Ye Kung Facebook