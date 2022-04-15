Back

Ong Ye Kung contracts dengue fever

His repeated ART testing all turned up negative.

Karen Lui | April 15, 2022, 05:57 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has contracted dengue fever, but is well on the road to recovery.

Ong shared the news in a Facebook update on Apr. 15.

Negative ART results

Ong revealed he was having muscle aches last Saturday (Apr. 9), which he initially thought was due to over-exertion from exercising.

However, the aches persisted, so he took multiple Antigen Rapid Tests (ART), but all of them turned out to be negative.

On Apr. 14, rashes started to develop all over his arms and body, prompting him to take a blood test.

The results confirmed his suspicion that he had contracted dengue several days ago.

He reported a slightly lower platelet count that was still "not too bad".

Ong's doctor informed him that he had "somehow endured through the illness" and is on his way to recovery, as long as he stays hydrated.

The health minister also took the opportunity to remind the public that dengue season is upon us and cautioned everyone to be careful.

"Aedes mosquitoes breed in clean water, usually in homes, on the balconies and along the corridors. So get rid of stagnant water, consider using repellant sprays or swatters to keep the mozzies away," he advised members of the public.

Ong ended his message by reassuring everyone that he will "take it easy" and let his body rest during the long weekend.

What is dengue?

Dengue fever is a disease caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted to humans via the bite of an infective Aedes mosquito.

It does not spread from person to person.

The mosquito becomes infected after it feeds off a dengue-infected person.

When a person is bitten by an infective mosquito, they may develop the following symptoms after an intrinsic incubation period of four to seven days:

  • Sudden onset of fever for two to seven days

  • Severe headache with pain behind the eyes

  • Joint and muscle pain

  • Skin rashes

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Mild bleeding (e.g. nose or gum bleed)

An intrinsic incubation period is the time between an infection and the onset of symptoms from the infection.

However, up to 75 per cent of dengue infections are asymptomatic.

Four different serotypes of dengue virus (DENV1-4) circulate in the world, including Singapore.

Hence, individuals can be infected with dengue up to four times.

First-time dengue infections can be severe, especially among the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, and repeat dengue infections have been associated with a higher occurrence of severe dengue.

In rare cases, dengue may progress to dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, both of which can be fatal.

For more information on dengue, click here.

Sharp rise in dengue cases

On Apr. 13, the National Environment Agency (NEA) observed a sharp rise in weekly dengue cases ahead of the peak dengue season in June.

In the week that ended on Apr. 9, there were:

  • 646 new cases (137 cases more than in the previous week)

  • 143 active clusters (24 clusters more than in the previous week)

  • 3,981 total cases since the start of 2022

The largest dengue cluster in Singapore is located in the areas of Grove Crescent/Grove Drive/Holland Grove Drive, where 244 dengue cases have been detected so far.

To protect yourself and your family, NEA recommends:

  • Spraying insecticide in dark corners around the house

  • Applying insect repellent on yourself and your family regularly

  • Wearing long-sleeve tops and long pants

Read more

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page and Muhammad Mahdi Karim.

South Korea to lift all social distancing Covid measures except mask-wearing

Limits on gatherings will also be removed.

April 16, 2022, 11:31 AM

S'porean man gives up country club job to sell rare Eurasian dish, Devil's Curry, at Kampong Glam

“We are only beginning to make a small tiny dent in the mission.”

April 16, 2022, 12:23 AM

NTUC FairPrice now has a cute Winnie the Pooh collection with dinnerware, baking set & more

Time to unleash your inner auntie.

April 16, 2022, 12:01 AM

Owner of Liang Seah St eatery & boss of the victim shares his account of 'berserk' knife attack

'I was there before the police came; I also don't know what to do,' he said.

April 15, 2022, 09:06 PM

Daiso launching minimalist lifestyle brand Standard Products in end-May at Jurong Point

Singapore is the only country outside Japan to have this new brand.

April 15, 2022, 07:42 PM

Popular Le Matin Patisserie opens 2 cafes at Robinson Rd & Paragon

Their Robinson Road outlet was sold out on its opening day.

April 15, 2022, 07:14 PM

Russia loses 'most prestigious' warship involved in invasion of Ukraine

There are conflicting reports on what caused the Moskva to sink.

April 15, 2022, 04:55 PM

4 men, aged 22 to 25, arrested after messy brawl at Golden Mile Complex

The incident took place in the early hours of Apr. 14.

April 15, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'porean influencer Tammy Tay launching 888 NFTs for S$417 each, will not follow simp trend

In less than half a year of learning about NFTs, Tay has already established her own community within the space.

April 15, 2022, 03:05 PM

Woman explains what happened after she appears in TikTok videos over Vicks cream at Marine Parade FairPrice

The woman was alerted to the man's actions at the aisle when the sound of a bottle cap dropping was heard.

April 15, 2022, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.