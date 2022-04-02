Back

Ong Ye Kung responds to children's policy suggestions on giving out toys to kids & having ice cream before dinner

Ong gave thoughtful feedback to the kids' suggestions.

Low Jia Ying | April 02, 2022, 02:59 PM

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung showed off his candid side when he responded to children's suggestions on what they would do if they were a minister for a day during a radio show.

Ong was invited to radio station Kiss92 on Mar. 30 to give his thoughts on the new easing of safe management measures, as well as to respond to some of the station's younger listeners.

Radio host Divian Nair explained the segment's premise to Ong, and told him they had invited some children to share what they would do if they were a minister for a day.

@kiss92fm What policy would you come up with if you were a Minister? #tiktoksg #fyp #kiss92fm #ministerlife #policy ♬ original sound - Kiss92

Nair then asked Ong for his opinion on whether their suggestions could be "enacted into real policy".

Chloe: Ice cream has to be eaten before dinner

A young girl, who introduced herself as Chloe, said:

"If I were the Minister, I will make a policy [that] ice cream has to be eaten before dinner."

Concealing his surprise, Ong nodded seriously, and responded with:

"Without sugar? I'll say OK. With sugar, as the Minister for Health, not so good."

via @kiss92fm/TikTok.

"There's a war on diabetes going on, Chloe", Nair added.

Vera: Toys for all the children in the world

Next up was another young girl who introduced herself as Vera, and this was her wild policy proposal:

"If I were a minister, I would give toys to all the children in the world."

Ong raised his eyebrows, but appeared to carefully consider Vera's suggestion before providing his two-cents' worth:

"In Singapore, we try. In the world, not enough budget."

The room erupted in laughter.

via @kiss92fm/TikTok.

Recently launched TikTok account

On Mar. 23, Ong launched his TikTok account after sharing a meal with Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq, who convinced him to get on the platform.

He then uploaded his first TikTok video on Mar. 29, where he introduced himself and explained what some of the new eased safe management measures were.

Since then, Ong has been keeping up with regular updates on his account, and shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his visit to the radio station.

@ongyekungVisited my DJ friends at Kiss 92, ONE FM 91.3 and UFM 100.3 yesterday. Here's a glimpse of what went down behind the scenes.♬ original sound - Ye Kung Ong

On Apr. 1, Ong also uploaded a video explaining the Vaccinated Travel Framework, and extended his welcome to those visiting Singapore.

@ongyekungFrom today, we are opening our borders to all vaccinated travellers. This will allow families, friends and loved ones to reconnect, and for Singapore to reclaim our position as a business and aviation hub.♬ SAY YEAH - Aussie Youth

Top photos via @kiss92fm/TikTok

