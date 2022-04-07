Back

Omicron XE may reach M'sia within a month: M'sian epidemiologist

However, there is no evidence yet on the severity of the new variant.

Low Jia Ying | April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Omicron XE Covid-19 variant will likely reach Malaysia within a month, posing a "new danger", a medical epidemiologist told Malaysian news site The Star.

The new subvariant was termed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), who said that it is possibly more transmissible than previous Omicron subvariants.

However, the WHO said Omicron XE may not be a cause for concern yet, as there is currently insufficient evidence to draw conclusions.

Omicron XE will "theoretically" arrive much faster than Omicron

Universiti Putra Malaysia medical epidemiologist Malina Osman said even when Malaysia's borders were closed, the Omicron variant only took a month or two to reach Malaysia's shores.

Omicron XE, being more transmissible than previous variants, could therefore "theoretically" arrive in Malaysia much faster, said Malina.

Though requiring further confirmation, the WHO said in its latest weekly report on Apr. 5 that the new variant has a transmission advantage of about 10 per cent than Omicron BA.2, the most dominant form of Covid-19 worldwide.

According to CNBC, the Omicron XE variant has been detected in 637 patients in the UK.

The new variant has also been detected in Thailand and India.

Other health experts interviewed by The Star also said the new variant could come to Malaysia much faster, owing to the reopened borders.

Not a cause for concern yet

Malina told The Star there was no indication yet that Omicron XE was causing severe infections like the Delta variant, but said the risk was still high for the unvaccinated or those without previous infection.

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Apr. 5 that no cases of Omicron XE have been detected in Malaysia, and was not a concern yet for the country, according to Malay Mail.

He added that Malaysia will be sticking to its current Covid-19 strategy for the moment.

On Apr. 3, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore is always on the lookout for variants of concern declared by the WHO, reported The Straits Times.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Unsplash

S'pore man claims his motorcycle brakes got cut off while he shopped in JB mall

He left his motorcycle in the parking lot of the shopping mall.

April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

Tan See Leng sets up S$1 million endowment under late father's name to support women in STEM

Tan also spoke at length about the government's efforts in supporting this endeavour.

April 07, 2022, 02:26 PM

Ikhsan Fandi scores 4 goals in 11 minutes for Thai club BG Pathum

Man's on fire.

April 07, 2022, 01:15 PM

M'sian police looking for S'pore-registered gold BMW filmed driving recklessly

Drive.

April 07, 2022, 12:54 PM

People are smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes in biscuit stick snack boxes: ICA

Stick.

April 07, 2022, 12:26 PM

Gender bias deeply embedded in social practices, but education & technology are driving change: Ong Ye Kung

Ong called on men to be more supportive to women, and to see themselves as "equal partners" in society.

April 07, 2022, 11:55 AM

10 Johor Bahru cafes to check out on your next weekend trip across the Causeway

Mostly Western and/or fusion food.

April 07, 2022, 11:00 AM

Some Kinder Surprise chocolates recalled due to possible salmonella presence: S’pore Food Agency

Oh no.

April 07, 2022, 11:00 AM

Police launch manhunt for 2 men suspected of attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Investigations are ongoing.

April 07, 2022, 10:11 AM

S'porean man said he's part of 'Barefoot Walking' charity to take pics of & molest women's feet. There's no such charity.

He was jailed.

April 07, 2022, 09:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.