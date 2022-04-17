Iconic Japanese show about kids running errands alone bamboozles the west

Old Enough! is an iconic Japanese show which started in the late 80s that features children running errands alone.

This very basic formula has seen worldwide success.

In fact, CNA did something similar a while back.

Now the show is streaming on Netflix, readily available for Western audiences.

The combination of a different culture, country and time period has resulted in quite the reactions to the show.

Here is a brief snippet of the show on Netflix's Twitter.

Old Enough is the most wholesome show you’ve ever seen — in this unscripted series, Japanese toddlers (ages 2-5) are sent on simple errands to help their parents and the results are just so pure.



20 episodes are now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/WpzopRA8ct — Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2022

The child featured in this episode is 2 years and 9 months old.

Some of the comments expressed incredulity at the prospect of children running errands alone.

"Plus the long term negative effects of the child. It’s all “fun” and “interesting” for us to watch but a child at that age shouldn’t be “made” to do this."

"Ummm. How is abandoning a tiny child to cross a busy road wholesome?"

"It’s crazy that they just let them walk around in public. In the US we take public safety seriously and place restrictions and supervisions on these sorts of dangerous “people” and I am thankful for that."

Their concerns were quickly countered by other Twitter users.

Japan's built environment is such that people are actually able to live and walk in their communities without instantly being turned into roadkill by useless oversized metal death machines (trucks)

"It’s part of our culture to give kids sense of responsibility and teach them kindness of the people in the community who would help them. I have done it, all kids know Japan do 🙄"

"Japan is much more safer and the toddlers have been supervised by the camera crew the hole time. Cities are built for safety. Moreover the hole city/town watched the kids when they walked around so they felt safe, don‘t worry."

SoraNews highlighted the concerns expressed in the tweet but noted that the toddlers were very much monitored the whole way.

"Months of preparation go into each child’s solo journey, with routes inspected by staff and parents to make sure it’s safe in regards to road traffic and no fushinsha (suspicious person) reports have been made in the area."

Image from Netflix

