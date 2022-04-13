NUS hostel resident caught operating crypto mining rigs on campus

A National University of Singapore (NUS) resident was found operating cryptocurrency mining rigs in their apartment on campus.

According to an internal circular sent to residents of UTown Residence on Apr. 11 seen by Mothership, the equipment was found during a "routine inspection" sometime in early April 2022.

Rigs emitting "unusually high heat"

Staff from the residence's management office said the devices were emitting "unusually high heat dissipation".

"These devices consume extremely high levels of energy which can overload our electrical circuit boards and cause power outages", read the circular.

It added that the "higher than normal levels of heat" emitted by the crypto mining rigs "poses a greater risk of fire hazard".

Ordered resident to remove equipment

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from UTown Residence said residents at the hostel were informed that crypto mining rigs were "strictly prohibited", as they "consume very high levels of energy and emit unusually large amounts of heat, posing a fire hazard and the risk of power outages".

The spokesperson added that they are investigating the matter and have ordered the equipment to be removed "for the safety of [their] residents".

Top photo via Google Maps and NUS