NUS political science professor fired after 'inappropriate & unprofessional behaviour' towards student

A National University of Singapore (NUS) professor was fired after he was found to have behaved inappropriately and unprofessionally towards a student.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Allegations of sexual misconduct

Mothership understands that Ethan Putterman, an associate professor in the political science department in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), was facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to his profile on the NUS website, which has since been taken down, Putterman had been a member of the department since 2001, and specialised in western political thought.

He is in his mid to late 50s.

An anonymous tip-off sent to Mothership revealed that the professor was dismissed on Apr. 27 following an internal investigation.

The matter involving the professor and the student was first reported to NUS on Mar. 3.

Mothership also understands that the alleged sexual misconduct had occurred on campus.

Resigned first, but was then fired

A source said Putterman had previously resigned, but was then subsequently dismissed after the conclusion of the investigation.

Putterman's resignation was announced to political science staff members on Thursday, Apr. 21, but students were not directly informed.

His students were later informed of his dismissal via online engagement sessions with faculty members on Apr. 27.

An NUS FASS spokesperson told Mothership: "The NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences takes a serious view of staff misconduct."

The spokesperson confirmed that they had received a complaint regarding allegations of misconduct by a faculty member towards a student.

Upon receiving the complaint, NUS immediately issued the staff with a no-contact order to prohibit interaction with the student, the spokesperson added.

The staff was also suspended from work while investigations were carried out.

Investigations found 'inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour' towards student

The faculty has been providing care and support to the student, and will continue to do so, said the spokesperson.

An internal Committee of Inquiry (COI) determined that the staff’s actions constituted "inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour" towards the student, therefore breaching the code of conduct for NUS staff.

"Based on the findings of the COI and in view of the serious nature of the misconduct, the staff’s employment with the university has been terminated. A police report has been filed and police investigations are ongoing," NUS added.

"All staff are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct for NUS Staff and hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct. Staff who contravene the Code of Conduct will face disciplinary sanctions which may include dismissal for serious breaches," the spokesperson said in the statement.

