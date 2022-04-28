Back

NUS political science professor fired after 'inappropriate & unprofessional behaviour' towards student

Police investigations are ongoing.

Low Jia Ying | April 28, 2022, 02:47 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A National University of Singapore (NUS) professor was fired after he was found to have behaved inappropriately and unprofessionally towards a student.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Allegations of sexual misconduct

Mothership understands that Ethan Putterman, an associate professor in the political science department in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), was facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to his profile on the NUS website, which has since been taken down, Putterman had been a member of the department since 2001, and specialised in western political thought.

He is in his mid to late 50s.

An anonymous tip-off sent to Mothership revealed that the professor was dismissed on Apr. 27 following an internal investigation.

The matter involving the professor and the student was first reported to NUS on Mar. 3.

Mothership also understands that the alleged sexual misconduct had occurred on campus.

Resigned first, but was then fired

A source said Putterman had previously resigned, but was then subsequently dismissed after the conclusion of the investigation.

Putterman's resignation was announced to political science staff members on Thursday, Apr. 21, but students were not directly informed.

His students were later informed of his dismissal via online engagement sessions with faculty members on Apr. 27.

An NUS FASS spokesperson told Mothership: "The NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences takes a serious view of staff misconduct."

The spokesperson confirmed that they had received a complaint regarding allegations of misconduct by a faculty member towards a student.

Upon receiving the complaint, NUS immediately issued the staff with a no-contact order to prohibit interaction with the student, the spokesperson added.

The staff was also suspended from work while investigations were carried out.

Investigations found 'inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour' towards student

The faculty has been providing care and support to the student, and will continue to do so, said the spokesperson.

An internal Committee of Inquiry (COI) determined that the staff’s actions constituted "inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour" towards the student, therefore breaching the code of conduct for NUS staff.

"Based on the findings of the COI and in view of the serious nature of the misconduct, the staff’s employment with the university has been terminated. A police report has been filed and police investigations are ongoing," NUS added.

"All staff are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct for NUS Staff and hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct. Staff who contravene the Code of Conduct will face disciplinary sanctions which may include dismissal for serious breaches," the spokesperson said in the statement.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via NUS

M'sian bakery sells NSFW cakes & other mind-blowing ones

The baker, a 35-year-old woman named Abby, said that it can sometimes take up to eight hours to complete one cake.

April 28, 2022, 04:48 PM

Indonesian startup treats tonnes of plastic waste & sells them as raw materials to make clothes, carpets & bags

Indonesia is the the second largest contributor of ocean plastics in the world.

April 28, 2022, 04:46 PM

Yvonne Lim wins 'Top 10' at Star Awards despite not being in S'pore, thanks everyone for their support

The actress will be back... soon.

April 28, 2022, 04:04 PM

Xinjiang groom waiting for PCR test result barred from own wedding, watches live stream outside hotel

The show went on, but without the groom.

April 28, 2022, 03:15 PM

No more fries at KFC S'pore for now, replaced by wedges

No concrete date for when they'll be back.

April 28, 2022, 03:08 PM

Over 6,000 dengue cases in S'pore in first 4 months of 2022, exceeds last year's total

A lot of cases.

April 28, 2022, 02:41 PM

Golden Mile Complex looks set to be sold en bloc for S$700 million

The 16-storey Golden Mile Complex was built in 1973 and gazetted as a conserved building in October 2021.

April 28, 2022, 12:49 PM

Singapore Heritage Festival 2022: Adventure trail, clay workshop & garden display await

The festival is in line with the Singapore Airlines' 75th anniversary and celebrates our vibrant travel history.

April 28, 2022, 12:31 PM

Flexible work arrangements, 4-day work week & no messages after work? We ask HR experts how these could work in S’pore.

We called for ideas for better work-life harmony and here’s what you suggested

April 28, 2022, 12:30 PM

S’poreans share what excites them about travelling again after a 2-year hiatus

Featuring the hottest new attractions in Taiwan.

April 28, 2022, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.