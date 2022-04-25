Back

Number of SDAs to be gradually reduced, govt will offer them employment assistance if needed

Enforcement officers, on the other hand, are still needed.

Ashley Tan | April 25, 2022, 03:41 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In light of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the number of safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) deployed will gradually decrease as well.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) told CNA on Apr. 24 that "personal and social responsibility by individuals and premises owners will become more important to keeping everyone safe".

Scaling down number of SDAs

There are currently around 2,000 SDAs employed.

As the pool of SDAs is reduced, the government will offer employment assistance to SDAs who need it.

This will also allow SDAs to transition into other sectors in the economy, "amid the tightening labour market", MSE told CNA.

Previously, Finance Minister and co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) Lawrence Wong said the number of SDAs in Singapore is expected to be scaled down if Singaporeans take on more "social and personal responsibility" and "rely less on external forces or enforcement checks".

He added:

"If more people can do this and uphold that sort of attitude of personal responsibility, then indeed over a period of time, we will scale back our SDAs and allow these people to be redeployed in other sectors, for which there are huge demands for manpower too."

Enforcement officers (EOs), on the other hand, are still required to enforce safe management measures in certain settings such as F&B outlets and nightlife establishments.

MSE shared that firm enforcement action will continue to be taken against those who breach these SMMs.

A quick breakdown of the new restrictions

Read for more details

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Syahindah Ishak and Lean Jinghui

S'pore GrabFood rider accused of spilling woman's 7 Starbucks drinks outside condo, marking it as delivered & becoming uncontactable

Such delivery riders not making the job easier for other delivery riders.

April 25, 2022, 03:43 PM

Boy, 17, who threw tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, sent to hospital after being beaten with ladle

Police are investigating the incident.

April 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

1,600 new HDB flats to be launched in 3 years' time between Farrer Park & Little India MRT stations

Near many nice supper places too.

April 25, 2022, 02:48 PM

Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president for next 5 years

His second presidential term.

April 25, 2022, 01:55 PM

Young man throws tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, hawker hits him repeatedly with ladle

You get what you give.

April 25, 2022, 12:15 PM

Chinese migrant worker moved to S'pore without knowing English, now speaks fluent Tamil & has loyal customers at flower shop in Little India

Multilingual.

April 25, 2022, 12:12 PM

CNB arrests 4 people aged 61-67 at Serangoon Road, seizes 735g of heroin & 254g of meth worth S$90,000

The total amount of drugs seized is enough to feed nearly 500 abusers.

April 25, 2022, 11:37 AM

Comment: When exactly will PM Lee pass the baton to Lawrence Wong? We look at past examples.

Whether running an Olympic race or running a country, the timing of passing the baton is very important.

April 25, 2022, 09:59 AM

At 40, I hit rock bottom. I turned my life around, climbed 6 mountains & found my purpose.

Startup founder Joel Chang reflects on pushing his mind & body to the limit & how it led him to discover his purpose in sustainability.

April 25, 2022, 09:44 AM

People in S'pore bid farewell to TraceTogether otter, will be seeing it less often from April 26

Hope to see the otter used in other apps and places.

April 25, 2022, 04:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.