Number of SDAs to be gradually reduced, govt will offer them employment assistance if needed

In light of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the number of safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) deployed will gradually decrease as well.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) told CNA on Apr. 24 that "personal and social responsibility by individuals and premises owners will become more important to keeping everyone safe".

Scaling down number of SDAs

There are currently around 2,000 SDAs employed.

As the pool of SDAs is reduced, the government will offer employment assistance to SDAs who need it.

This will also allow SDAs to transition into other sectors in the economy, "amid the tightening labour market", MSE told CNA.

Previously, Finance Minister and co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) Lawrence Wong said the number of SDAs in Singapore is expected to be scaled down if Singaporeans take on more "social and personal responsibility" and "rely less on external forces or enforcement checks".

He added:

"If more people can do this and uphold that sort of attitude of personal responsibility, then indeed over a period of time, we will scale back our SDAs and allow these people to be redeployed in other sectors, for which there are huge demands for manpower too."

Enforcement officers (EOs), on the other hand, are still required to enforce safe management measures in certain settings such as F&B outlets and nightlife establishments.

MSE shared that firm enforcement action will continue to be taken against those who breach these SMMs.

A quick breakdown of the new restrictions

