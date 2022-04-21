Back

NTUC & NAFA sign 3-year partnership to prepare students for workforce & strengthen volunteerism

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday (Apr. 20).

Syahindah Ishak | April 21, 2022, 07:04 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

NTUC Club and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) have agreed to embark on a three-year partnership to better prepare youths for the workforce, hone their leadership skills, and strengthen their volunteerism.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday (Apr. 20).

Though this agreement, NTUC Club's youth arm, nEbO (nobody Enjoys being Ordinary), will give all NAFA students opportunities to participate in these three key programmes:

  1. nEbOWork-Ready Headstart Programme

  2. nEbO Life-Ready Community Service Projects

  3. nEbO World-Ready and Leadership Development Learnings

nEbO Work-Ready Headstart Programme

The Work-Ready Headstart Programme aims to prepare students for the workforce by allowing them to leverage on the labour movement’s network of affiliated unionised companies, associations and practitioners.

These students can then benefit from internships placements, work exposure, mentorships and skill-based learnings.

Up to 30 student internship placements will be offered annually through NTUC's internal network of arts, media, and design companies.

NTUC Club and NAFA will also co-design and develop an on-the-job-training blueprint, where mentorship workshops will guide student-interns to achieving their learning goals.

Additionally, both organisations will customise a series of short skill-based workshops and industry-specific learning journeys for students, with at least 10 sessions per year.

nEbO Life-Ready Community Service Projects

Through various community service initiatives, nEbO and NAFA will also grow and strengthen youth volunteerism.

Some of these initiatives include helping the less privileged communities, appreciating unsung heroes, and advocating to bring awareness to key social issues.

At least two community service projects per year will be jointly organised, and these projects can be undertaken as student projects.

nEbO World-Ready and Leadership Development Learnings

Under the World-Ready and Leadership Development Learnings, all NAFA-nEbO members will be given the opportunity to hone their leadership skills and develop their potential.

They will be guided and mentored, growing the nEbO youth leadership pool to ensure a sustainable and active nucleus at NAFA.

The MOU between NTUC Club and NAFA is a result of a two-year working relationship.

It started when NTUC Club first approached the academy in 2020 to redesign its new office space at Downtown East.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

 

All images via NTUC.

S'pore bus captain driving service 975 bus shows how creepy Lim Chu Kang roads can get at night

All in the mind.

April 21, 2022, 06:56 PM

I exercise 5 times a week & I’ve found the secret to smelling fresh despite sweating buckets

Good vibes and smells.

April 21, 2022, 05:58 PM

HDB wheel clamps M'sia-registered van that owes S$400 in unpaid fines since 2017

The van owes another S$1,815 in fines and other payments due.

April 21, 2022, 05:21 PM

Police investigating case of Bukit Batok clinic staff who kicked stroller after dispute with customer

It is not known who made the police reports.

April 21, 2022, 05:14 PM

IKEA S'pore meals to be 50% plant-based by 2025, offering meatless gyoza & nuggets in May

Not bad.

April 21, 2022, 05:07 PM

Boy in diapers found near Woodlands Mart sneaked out of house while grandma was asleep

He's reunited with his family.

April 21, 2022, 04:03 PM

TOC editor Terry Xu jailed 3 weeks for defaming S'pore Cabinet members

Contributor to the site Daniel De Costa Augustin was also sentenced to imprisonment.

April 21, 2022, 03:50 PM

IKEA S'pore & Carousell launch reward system for those who buy & sell secondhand IKEA items

Stand a chance to win Nathan Hartono's preloved IKEA trolley.

April 21, 2022, 03:38 PM

Restaurant in Melbourne, Australia hiring roti prata chef to flip prata for S$5,500 a month

Accommodation and staff meals will also be provided.

April 21, 2022, 01:50 PM

ICA warns of scammers scaring public with 'rejected' passport applications

Some calls involved the alleged scammers asking for the recipients’ personal details, such as their NRIC number.

April 21, 2022, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.