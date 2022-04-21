NTUC & NAFA sign 3-year partnership to prepare students for workforce & strengthen volunteerism

NTUC Club and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) have agreed to embark on a three-year partnership to better prepare youths for the workforce, hone their leadership skills, and strengthen their volunteerism.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday (Apr. 20).

Though this agreement, NTUC Club's youth arm, nEbO (nobody Enjoys being Ordinary), will give all NAFA students opportunities to participate in these three key programmes:

nEbOWork-Ready Headstart Programme nEbO Life-Ready Community Service Projects nEbO World-Ready and Leadership Development Learnings

nEbO Work-Ready Headstart Programme

The Work-Ready Headstart Programme aims to prepare students for the workforce by allowing them to leverage on the labour movement’s network of affiliated unionised companies, associations and practitioners.

These students can then benefit from internships placements, work exposure, mentorships and skill-based learnings.

Up to 30 student internship placements will be offered annually through NTUC's internal network of arts, media, and design companies.

NTUC Club and NAFA will also co-design and develop an on-the-job-training blueprint, where mentorship workshops will guide student-interns to achieving their learning goals.

Additionally, both organisations will customise a series of short skill-based workshops and industry-specific learning journeys for students, with at least 10 sessions per year.

nEbO Life-Ready Community Service Projects

Through various community service initiatives, nEbO and NAFA will also grow and strengthen youth volunteerism.

Some of these initiatives include helping the less privileged communities, appreciating unsung heroes, and advocating to bring awareness to key social issues.

At least two community service projects per year will be jointly organised, and these projects can be undertaken as student projects.

nEbO World-Ready and Leadership Development Learnings

Under the World-Ready and Leadership Development Learnings, all NAFA-nEbO members will be given the opportunity to hone their leadership skills and develop their potential.

They will be guided and mentored, growing the nEbO youth leadership pool to ensure a sustainable and active nucleus at NAFA.

The MOU between NTUC Club and NAFA is a result of a two-year working relationship.

It started when NTUC Club first approached the academy in 2020 to redesign its new office space at Downtown East.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

All images via NTUC.