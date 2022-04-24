Ex-NOC talent Nina Tan diagnosed with alopecia

[Editor's note, Apr. 24, 2:06pm: This article has been updated to reflect that Nina Tan is a former talent with NOC.]

Former Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) talent Nina Tan revealed that she was diagnosed with alopecia in an Instagram post on Apr. 23.

After months of documenting her struggles with hair loss on her social media, Tan said she finally received her diagnosis two months ago.

"I don't wanna pretend to be all good"

In a heartfelt post, Tan also shared videos of her receiving treatment for her alopecia.

Tan thanked the "hundreds" who reached out to offer her support and advice for how to deal with her hair loss, and gave an update on how she had been feeling.

"Some days I'm okay, some days I'm not and I don’t wanna pretend to be all good. I loved my long ass hair and I even thought about shaving my whole head," she shared.

Tan said it was "quite disheartening" to find out she had alopecia.

Though she has been receiving treatment and there have been results, Tan said her alopecia was still "at a spreading stage".

Tan shared that she was struggling to deal with the "constant hair loss", swelling, "throbbing" headaches and medications.

"I know it’s just hair…. But this entire period is just frustrating," she said.

She then thanked her close circle of friends who help her on her "down days".

Wanted to document her "botak-ness"

Tan has also been candidly sharing about her hair loss on her Instagram.

In a post on Mar. 9, Tan said really wanted to document her new "botak-ness".

At the time, Tan said she had three bald spots and that these were "obvious signs" that she needed to relax.

In some Instagram stories, Tan also provided updates on the state of her scalp.

She said in one of her story's captions that though she was trying to be positive about the situation, she was still "really quite sad".

She also had some words of encouragement for people who were similarly experiencing hair loss: "Don't be too disheartened. I know it can take a hit on your self esteem but I guess stressing really doesn't help with the hair growth."

All photos via @ninatsf/IG