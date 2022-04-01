New S$2 shuttle bus service between Woodlands & Johor Bahru starts from Apr. 1, 2022

A new S$2 shuttle bus service is now available to take passengers between the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Mar. 31, Causeway Link, also known as Handal Indah, shared that the daily bus service will be operational from Apr. 1, 2022.

15-minute intervals

The bus service will run between the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor Baru and Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore at approximately 15-minute intervals daily, depending on traffic and custom clearance conditions.

The first bus from Johor Bahru leaves at 6am, while the last bus leaves at 10pm.

From Woodlands, the first bus leaves at 6:30am, while the last bus departs at 10:30pm.

Previously, before the borders reopened, there were only two designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (Land) bus services that one could take across the Causeway.

Cash only

According to Causeway Link, the ticket fare will cost S$2 if one boards from Singapore, and RM2 if one boards from Malaysia.

The caveat, is that the bus service only accepts cash.

As the clock struck 12am on Apr. 1, long queues were spotted at the Causeway, and scenes of jubilation were reported as the land borders reopened to much cheering and honking.

Land travel requirements between Singapore and Malaysia

Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia can first find out all the travel requirements to fulfill before driving into Johor:

Announced by both Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Mar. 24, both countries now allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter without needing to undergo quarantine or testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Mothership