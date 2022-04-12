New 200ha Labrador Nature Park network will include 4 new parks & 30km of trails & park connectors

A new Labrador Nature Park network, including four new parks, will be established by around 2025 and be built in tandem with new housing developments in the area.

The network will contribute an additional 30km to Singapore's existing nature trails and park connectors, as well as cover 200ha of green spaces, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on Apr. 12.

Four new parks

CNA and The Straits Times reported that the network is almost 1.5 times the size of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and will encompass the Labrador Nature Reserve, and six existing parks alongside the four new ones.

The first of the four new parks is a 0.4ha one at King's Dock, and will be ready by 2024.

Another new park, to be completed in 2025, is the 2ha Alexandra Nature Park, which will boast a 500m trail in a "natural forest valley", ST reported.

Berlayer Creek, with its mangroves, will also be incorporated into the 6.5ha Berlayer Creek Nature Park.

The fourth 7ha park will be integrated with a new housing development with around 6,000 flats taking over the Keppel Club site on the Greater Southern Waterfront.

According to ST, the first Build-To-Order (BTO) project there will be launched for sale within three years.

Environmental impact study conducted

The Labrador Nature Park network will help boost wildlife connectivity between Labrador Nature Reserve and the surrounding green spaces.

The development of the Keppel Club site was subject to an environmental impact study commissioned by the Ministry of National Development (MND) due to how close it is to nature areas, and to ensure development plans are "sensitive to the surrounding terrestrial and coastal environments", CNA reported.

It was revealed from the study that the site contains over 390 plant species and 380 fauna species, most of which were found in three areas of high conservation value.

These areas are secondary forest at Bukit Chermin, mangrove forest near Berlayer Creek, seagrass meadows and rocky shore habitats.

The study's findings will be published for public feedback from Apr. 12 to May 11, ST reported.

According to CNA, the Housing Development Board (HDB) stated that "other mitigating measures" will be utilised to minimise the environmental impact in the surrounding areas.

Additionally, "shepherding of wildlife" will be conducted before clearance activities, and said activities would not be carried out during bird breeding seasons.

Tree protection zones will also be set up.

Nature Society Singapore was part of discussions with the government on this development.

Top photo from NParks / FB