Granny, 92, reopens Nam Seng Wanton Noodle in Toa Payoh after taking a break

Nothing is going to stop her.

Belmont Lay | April 04, 2022, 03:34 PM

If the old lady wants to sell wanton noodles, the old lady shall continue to sell wanton noodles.

Central Business District crowd favourite Nam Seng Noodle House has reopened as Nam Seng Wanton Noodle on April 4, 2022, at Che Kitchen, a 600-seater industrial estate coffee shop in Toa Payoh North, less than two years after it closed down.

via Google Maps

The reopening marks the end of a hiatus for founder Leong Yuet Meng, 92, the indefatigable lady boss and one of Singapore's oldest hawkers, who started her stall in 1958.

Supervisory role

Leong no longer does the cooking though, delegating the tasks to other stall assistants.

However, she still has an active role in running the business by making the wantons and taking orders.

She also personally sources for ingredients at the wet market near her Toa Payoh flat daily.

In time for Singapore's reopening

Leong previously said in 2020 that the CBD stall closed down due to the drastic drop in footfall owing to the pandemic.

Previously located at Far East Square, it closed suddenly citing “leasing issues” initially.

With its reopening, the new Nam Seng is now franchised though.

But old habits die hard.

Leong looks set to continue in a supervisory, part-time role, where the hours she maintains will be reduced, but she would still have a say in the business on a day-to-day basis and customers can still spot her in the coffee shop helping out.

The price of the wanton noodles remains at S$5.

Address: Che Kitchen

1008A Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318998

8am to 6pm daily

Top photos via Bestfoody & Miss Tam Chiak

