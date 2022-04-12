New York subway shooting leaves at least 13 injured

Multiple people were shot, with at least 13 people injured, after a gunman's rampage in a Brooklyn subway station in New York on Apr. 12.

CNN reported that the incident began at around 8:30am local time, when the Fire Department of New York was alerted to a report of smoke in the subway station.

A preliminary investigation showed a possible smoke device was detonated at the station.

Five people were shot, according to CNN's sources, although it is uncertain if these five are considered to be among the 13 injured.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) reported earlier that "several undetonated devices" were found at the scene.

According to a subsequent tweet by the New York Police Department (NYPD), there were no active explosive devices detected there.

Police shared that a male suspect possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest had fled the scene.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn.

Videos and photos of incident circulating

Videos of the incident have emerged on Twitter.

Smoke could be seen flooding out of a train cabin when the doors opened, with commuters screaming and dashing out.

Several of the commuters appear to already be injured, with one man being supported by another man.

A third man is seen limping out of the cabin and collapsing onto the ground.

Heavily armed NYPD officers were filmed heading down into the subway as well.

A reporter for The Yeshiva World shared photos of the incident, showing commuters tending to the wounds of the injured, and one man laying near a pool of blood.

WARNING: Graphic images below

