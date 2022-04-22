Back

Motorcyclist, 22, who died in accident at Clementi Ave 6, described as 'a little angel' who served in community

Roughly 400 friends and family showed up at his wake to offer their condolences.

Low Jia Ying | April 22, 2022, 05:55 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 22-year-old man who was due to begin his polytechnic studies in August died after skidding and falling off his motorcycle at a junction at Clementi Avenue 6 on Apr. 18.

The man, Ng Jun De, was the youngest of three brothers and was described by his eldest brother as a "little angel" who was active in community work, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Lost control of his motorcycle and skidded

According to Shin Min, Ng was making his way home on his motorcycle when he lost control and skidded off his bike.

Ng suffered severe chest injuries and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Ng's eldest brother, Jonathan Ng, told Shin Min that his family went down to the hospital after hearing of his accident and was told to prepare for the worst.

Ng succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

The police confirmed that Ng was sent to the hospital in a coma, and later died. Investigations are ongoing.

Was a "little angel" and well-liked among friends and family

Jonathan Ng, 30, who works in human resources, described his youngest brother as a "little angel" and was popular among friends and family, adding that he always brought joy to others.

The eldest brother said this was apparent from the roughly 400 people who showed up at his wake to offer their condolences.

The deceased's 81-year-old grandmother also expressed her grief over the loss of her very caring and helpful grandson, according to Shin Min.

She last saw him on the morning before his fateful accident, when he greeted her before leaving the house.

Remembered as someone who passionately served community

In a tribute on Facebook, Jonathan wrote that his brother had a "big heart" for the community and frequently contributed to community service projects.

In another post, he expressed his wish that his brother would be reunited with their "beloved mummy in heaven".

Alex Yam, mayor of the north-west district and a Member of Parliament, posted a personal tribute to Ng as well.

Yam said Ng had been working as a paramedic the past few months to support himself and to help with the family's expenses.

Yam described Ng as a person with a "mature heart for service to the community" and expressed his sadness that his life had been cut short.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

S'pore lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam charged with breaching gag order in molestation case he defended

He will return to court on May 20.

April 22, 2022, 05:45 PM

S'porean woman, 75, loses S$1 million CPF money over 4 days to scammers pretending to be China officials

All gone in days.

April 22, 2022, 05:27 PM

Man, 66, found dead at Lower Seletar Reservoir racked up S$70,000 debt in 'Cambodia investment project'

Police investigation found that the man had not profited from any of these investment projects.

April 22, 2022, 03:41 PM

Free shuttle buses to JB customs from 2 JB Sentral locations until Apr. 30

FYI for those planning a short trip across the border.

April 22, 2022, 03:25 PM

Red-crowned crane visits man's wake in China, 'bows' at altar & coffin

The unexpected guest was served corn, vegetables, and live fish by the bereaved family.

April 22, 2022, 02:33 PM

POFMA invoked against The Independent S'pore over article saying Shanmugam may step down from ministerial posts

POFMA Correction Directions issued.

April 22, 2022, 02:32 PM

SCDF provide CPR to 14 cats caught in Fajar Road HDB fire, 1 cat dies

It is understood that no one else was home.

April 22, 2022, 02:30 PM

30 cats allegedly abandoned by owner at S'pore pet hotel for over 6 months, looking for new homes

Now there are 24 cats left to be rehomed.

April 22, 2022, 01:37 PM

MP Baey Yam Keng's nose tumour gone, no more cancer for now

He was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in November 2021.

April 22, 2022, 01:25 PM

Taliban bans TikTok due to 'filthy content' misleading younger generation

The latest restriction to be imposed on Afghans.

April 22, 2022, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.