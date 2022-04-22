Motorcyclist, 22, who died in accident at Clementi Ave 6, described as 'a little angel' who served in community

A 22-year-old man who was due to begin his polytechnic studies in August died after skidding and falling off his motorcycle at a junction at Clementi Avenue 6 on Apr. 18.

The man, Ng Jun De, was the youngest of three brothers and was described by his eldest brother as a "little angel" who was active in community work, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Lost control of his motorcycle and skidded

According to Shin Min, Ng was making his way home on his motorcycle when he lost control and skidded off his bike.

Ng suffered severe chest injuries and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Ng's eldest brother, Jonathan Ng, told Shin Min that his family went down to the hospital after hearing of his accident and was told to prepare for the worst.

Ng succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

The police confirmed that Ng was sent to the hospital in a coma, and later died. Investigations are ongoing.

Was a "little angel" and well-liked among friends and family

Jonathan Ng, 30, who works in human resources, described his youngest brother as a "little angel" and was popular among friends and family, adding that he always brought joy to others.

The eldest brother said this was apparent from the roughly 400 people who showed up at his wake to offer their condolences.

The deceased's 81-year-old grandmother also expressed her grief over the loss of her very caring and helpful grandson, according to Shin Min.

She last saw him on the morning before his fateful accident, when he greeted her before leaving the house.

Remembered as someone who passionately served community

In a tribute on Facebook, Jonathan wrote that his brother had a "big heart" for the community and frequently contributed to community service projects.

In another post, he expressed his wish that his brother would be reunited with their "beloved mummy in heaven".

Alex Yam, mayor of the north-west district and a Member of Parliament, posted a personal tribute to Ng as well.

Yam said Ng had been working as a paramedic the past few months to support himself and to help with the family's expenses.

Yam described Ng as a person with a "mature heart for service to the community" and expressed his sadness that his life had been cut short.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News