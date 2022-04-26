Back

‘Mobile column’ of at least 35 vans, trucks, & prime movers seen in Geylang Serai

Quite a vibe.

Nigel Chua | April 26, 2022, 12:45 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you were in the area of the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar over the weekend, you might have seen this remarkable spectacle:

Drivers flashing lights and honking horns

In a viral video uploaded to Facebook, a contingent of at least 35 vehicles was seen driving down Changi Road, with Joo Chiat Complex in the background.

The drivers sounded their horns, and flashed their headlights and warning lights as they proceeded down the road, while appreciative crowds soaked in the atmosphere and whipped out their phones to record the sight.

One of the vehicles was also heard sounding a horn carrying a tune popularised by a group of funeral dancers in Ghana — "Astronomia" by Vicetone and Tony Igy.

The vehicles involved

The "mobile column" appeared to be headed by a pink and blue dump truck.

It included various types of vehicles, arranged in increasing size:

Nine vans / Minibuses

11 trucks and lorries

13 prime mover trucks

Finally, a second pink and blue dump truck was seen at the tail end of the mobile column.

Another video shows the two pink and blue dump trucks side by side at the same intersection.

Who's behind it?

The pink and blue dump truck at the head of the mobile column displayed the group's banner:

The mobile column appears to have been organised by a group of drivers known as "Team Hiroshima Singapore".

According to past uploads, the group of drivers have previously organised convoys for events such as weddings, and events like the Singapore Motor Festival.

Recent Instagram uploads by Team Hiroshima Singapore refer to the event as "Gegar Geylang 2022" (or, "Rock Geylang 2022").

"Gegar Geylang 2022"

Team Hiroshima Singapore's Instagram stories show some of the preparation that went on behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TH NZWKO (@thenaizwako)

Very cool.

Article photos and GIFs via Sofa Covers by Wowin Marketing on Facebook

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Daiso S’pore new prices start from S$2.14 up to $25.47

Nooooooooo

April 26, 2022, 12:36 PM

Project Ocean Therapy: Autistic youths & their caregivers bond over stand-up paddling

Keep paddling on.

April 26, 2022, 11:21 AM

Liverpool to take on Crystal Palace at S'pore National Stadium in July 2022

Allez allez allez.

April 26, 2022, 11:08 AM

300-400 people attend candlelight vigil at Hong Lim Park for M'sian drug traffickers on death row

Two Malaysian drug traffickers are expected to be hanged in Singapore within days.

April 26, 2022, 11:03 AM

Young woman seated on MRT train shoots TikTok video to accuse man of secretly filming her

She didn't have solid evidence but said her experience shouldn't be invalidated and she has gone to the police.

April 26, 2022, 04:48 AM

ComfortDelGro apologises for using 'Z' for CDG Zig app logo that resembles Russia's 'Z' on war tanks

Singaporeans finding meaning in things.

April 26, 2022, 02:34 AM

5 facts & anecdotes about Mediacorp actor Brandon Wong that will probably make you like him even more

He had cried earlier on the day of Star Awards 2022 when he won the Most Hated Villain award.

April 26, 2022, 01:12 AM

'Friends aged 50 & above, we are still like a dragon!': Zheng Ge Ping after winning 'All Time Favourite Artistes' award

10 'Top 10' awards in 12 years. Steady.

April 25, 2022, 07:49 PM

Director of 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' shoots Maxwell Food Centre chicken rice war on iPhone 13 Pro

iPhones can be used to compose cinematic sequences convincingly.

April 25, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore's core-inflation rises to its highest in 10 years for March 2022

Headline inflation also increased for the same month.

April 25, 2022, 06:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.