Mike Tyson caught on video punching fellow passenger on plane

Mike Tyson was seen repeatedly punching a fellow plane passenger at the San Francisco airport on Wednesday night, April 20.

The passenger on the receiving end of punches by the baddest man on the planet was left with a bloody forehead.

Tyson claimed he was harassed by the passenger, who had started out conversing cordially only to turn unruly in his exchanges.

The boxing legend also claimed the passenger threw a water bottle at him.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," a representative of Tyson told Daily Mail via email.

Footage

TMZ obtained cell phone footage that showed the former heavyweight champion smacking the fan seated directly behind him.

The victim, who remains unidentified, initially conversed with Tyson without incident and the exchange was cordial, TMZ reported.

The victim and a friend of his greeted the 55-year-old boxing legend as they boarded the plane and even took a photo together.

However, Tyson grew tired of engaging with the fan, described as being overeager, and reportedly asked the man to be quiet.

Tyson then stood, turned, and threw several punches at the man's face and forehead when the man continued talking.

"Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Mike, come on, stop that," a witness in the cell phone footage was heard saying.

Another video showed the man with traces of blood on his forehead in the aftermath of the exchange.

"My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," said the man shooting the video.

"Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph. I don't know what happened."

The victim reportedly received medical attention and went to the police over the incident.

The San Francisco airport police and JetBlue has not responded to the incident.

Top photos via TMZ