Back

Midpoint Orchard mall retail unit catches fire

No injuries were reported.

Matthias Ang | April 09, 2022, 01:21 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fire broke out at the Midpoint Orchard shopping mall on Friday night, April 8.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to the fire at about 10.45pm, along 220 Orchard Road.

It involved the contents of a retail unit on the first floor.

Videos of the fire sent to Mothership showed SCDF personnel outside the unit with a fire hose and a fire truck parked along the road.

SCDF added that its firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using one water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via videos by Mothership readers

US would sanction China if it 'moves aggressively' against Taiwan: US Treasury Secretary

Yellen said the U.S. would show the same resolve as it did in the case of Russia.

April 09, 2022, 12:10 PM

Man, 69, arrested for allegedly attacking Tanglin Halt Food Centre fish soup hawkers with plank with rusty screw

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

April 09, 2022, 11:59 AM

Engineer, 48, falls to her death at CapitaSpring building after stepping on false ceiling

She fell from the 16th floor to the ninth floor.

April 09, 2022, 11:41 AM

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

His resignation means he will be unable to vote on future Oscars.

April 09, 2022, 05:08 AM

M'sian model wears Vietnamese national dress without pants, sparks outcry in Vietnam

The 23-year-old has been posting photos of herself for a while now.

April 09, 2022, 04:30 AM

This S'porean man sent in more than 180 forum letters to local papers over 10 years. We find out why.

38-year-old Jeremy Cheong channels a lot of his energies into writing forum letters. Quirky perhaps, but as I have come to realise, he's not that different from you and I.

April 08, 2022, 09:39 PM

Reno scam victims who lost total of S$527,000: What I wish I knew before starting reno works

Renovation nightmares: Shoddy workmanship, unresponsive contractors, and unfulfilled promises.

April 08, 2022, 09:30 PM

Car crashes into m’cycle lane at Tuas Checkpoint, 2 men & 1 woman arrested for evasion

Yikes.

April 08, 2022, 08:57 PM

Woman & her son spend night in stairwell after landlord locks them out of Yishun flat

The landlord claims the tenant agreed to terminate the lease in late March.

April 08, 2022, 07:48 PM

BoxFan: Modern 'cai png' by ex-hotel restaurant chefs from S$6 - S$12 at Springleaf

You can swap out the rice for Koka noodles, soba, or Romaine lettuce.

April 08, 2022, 07:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.