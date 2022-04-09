Midpoint Orchard mall retail unit catches fire

A fire broke out at the Midpoint Orchard shopping mall on Friday night, April 8.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to the fire at about 10.45pm, along 220 Orchard Road.

It involved the contents of a retail unit on the first floor.

Videos of the fire sent to Mothership showed SCDF personnel outside the unit with a fire hose and a fire truck parked along the road.

SCDF added that its firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using one water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via videos by Mothership readers