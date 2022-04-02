A no-holds-barred review of McDonald's Yubari melon soft serve

McDonald's is back again with its interesting ice cream flavours.

This time, it is the Yubari melon series.

As a big fan of cantaloupe hardworking writer, I took this opportunity to try it for myself.

Yubari cone (S$1)

Having tasted several cantaloupe ice creams, I can safely say that this is one of the best I've ever tasted.

If I could compare this to the popular Melona ice cream, I’d say that the Yubari Melon ice cream, surprisingly, doesn’t taste as artificial.

It wasn’t too sweet and had a refreshing fruity flavour.

Yubari McFlurry (S$3)

The Yubari McFlurry, on the other hand, was quite a let down.

Don’t get me wrong. For some reason, Oreo bits and cantaloupe ice cream pair well.

But only for the first few bites.

After some time, I realised that the Yubari Melon ice cream overpowered the taste of the Oreo bits.

In the end, the Oreo bits only served to provide some texture, which is great if you enjoy textures in your food.

Verdict

Verdict: 9/10.

My advice? Just get the Yubari Melon cone.

You can get it at your nearest McDonald's dessert kiosk.

Top image from Janelle Pang