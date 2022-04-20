Back

Marina Bay Sands is 2nd most Instagrammable hotel in the world

It has been featured in over 1.8 million Instagram posts in 2022.

Karen Lui | April 20, 2022, 04:18 PM

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is the second most Instagrammable hotel in the world, according to at least one survey.

The iconic local hotel is ranked only second to the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, based on an analysis of hashtags and posts by photo printing app Inkifi.

Most Instagrammable hotel

The results were derived from Inkifi's analysis of Instagram hashtags.

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah tops the list of most Instagrammable hotels with 2,553,515 posts.

MBS secured second place with 1,875,600 Instagram posts in 2022 over Las Vegas's Caesar Palace, which has 1,573,707 posts.

Most Instagrammable skyline

Singapore is among the top 10 most Instagrammable skylines in the world, according to the same survey.

With 53,887 posts under the hashtag #singaporeskyline, Singapore takes the tenth spot.

Most Instagrammable restaurant

Multi-restaurant establishment Sketch, in London, U.K., takes first place with 83,045 posts — almost double the posts of the runner-up, Eleven Madison Park in New York City, U.S., which has 43,922 posts.

Three-Michelin-starred Singapore restaurant, Odette, makes it into the list at the 35th position with 5,919 posts.

The other categories that Singapore did not manage to enter are the Top 50 most Instagrammable theatres, beaches, and national parks.

You can check out the full rankings here.

Top images via Swapnil Bapat on Unsplash.

