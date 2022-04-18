Back

Florida Man watched 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times in the cinema, sets new world record

Once wasn't enough.

Syahindah Ishak | April 18, 2022, 02:51 PM

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has become a huge success since its release in late 2021.

Marvel fans around the world lost their minds when— spoiler alert— former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showed up in the middle of the film, reprising their characters.

With the film's success, it's not surprising to know that some people have watched it more than once.

One man in Florida certainly did.

In fact, he watched it 292 times, setting the world record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film.

Total runtime of 720 hours (or 30 days)

According to the Guinness World Records, Ramiro Alanis spent about three months, specifically between Dec. 16, 2021 and Mar. 15, 2022, to achieve the staggering record.

This meant that he spent a total of 720 hours (or 30 days) watching the film.

As reported by CNN, Alanis estimated that he spent a total of USD3,400 (S$4,621) on the movie tickets.

On Mar. 15, 2022, which was his final viewing, Alanis posted a video compilation on his Twitter account with the caption: "My swing got to its end... Thank you all."

It turns out that this wasn't Alanis' first time attaining the same title.

Previously held the same record for "Avengers: Endgame"

In 2019, he watched "Avengers: Endgame" 191 times which earned him the world record then.

However in 2021, Arnaud Klein from France took over the title after he watched "Kaamelott: First Instalment/Premier Volet" 204 times.

Upon finding out his record was broken, Alanis was "a little bit disappointed", Guinness World Records stated.

But in honour of his late grandmother, who he said was his number one supporter, he decided to attempt to break the record again.

And he successfully did so.

