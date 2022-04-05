Penang man wins biggest-ever RM95 million M'sia Toto prize & shares it with wife

One lucky 41-year-old man from Penang won the recent RM95 million Toto prize -- the biggest-ever winning in Malaysia's history -- and split the money with his wife.

Historic RM97 million Toto jackpot

The winning numbers of the historic RM97.75 million (S$31.45 million) Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot was drawn and announced on Mar. 30, 2022.

According to Sports Toto, the eye-watering figure was the singular largest jackpot in Malaysian history.

The winner is a man named "Ah Ling".

The prize money won by the man in Penang was the result of the total winnings being split between two extremely lucky punters, with Ah Ling taking the lion's share of the money.

Ah Ling won RM95,036,321.25 (S$30,494,351.92) and also got an additional bonus of RM173,152.00 (S$55,720.10).

The other prize winner took home a much smaller cut of RM2,715,322.65 (S$871,266.94).

Bought Toto ticket because of friends and hype

Speaking to STM Lottery Sdn. Bhd., Ah Ling said he only decided to gamble and buy a Toto ticket after the jackpot hit RM70 million.

Swayed by his friends, who were all talking about the Supreme Toto 6/58, Ah Ling said: "Because of the social media hype, all of my friends were talking about it, so I thought I should also try my luck."

Using a combination of numbers derived from his family members' ages and birth dates, Ah Ling went ahead and purchased a System 10 ticket.

He continued buying tickets as the prize snowballed with no winners.

He also changed some of the number combinations after a few draws, and finally settled on his "set of lucky numbers", which were "5, 12, 20, 22, 29, and 41" in his last few draws.

Slapped each other to make sure they weren't dreaming

Upon learning that he had won, Ah Ling said he was in so much shock that he could not sleep for two consecutive nights.

The machinery supplier turned overnight multi-millionaire said he and his wife "had to literally slap each other" to make sure they were not dreaming.

Ah Ling split prize with wife

According to Sports Toto, Ah Ling requested for two cheques when he went to collect his prize money of RM95,209,473.25, or around S$30.6 million.

His reason for doing so was revealed subsequently and it turns out the other cheque was meant for his wife.

Sports Toto said Ah Ling "shared a big amount of his winning to his beloved wife".

Use money to pay off debts and donate to charity

When asked how he would be spending his newfound fortune, Ah Ling said he would use the money to pay off some of his debts and also donate a portion of his winnings to charity.

Besides this, Ah Ling said he has no plans as of yet.

